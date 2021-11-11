Let's Talk Hoops

Hey there, Tiger fans. Up here at the top. Thought I’d check out the view of the court from here at the top of the stands.
The Den’s kind of quiet just now. Our Tiger girls hosted the first round of the championships here Tuesday and everything else is away. Don’t worry, that’s all going to change pretty soon.
We’ve got Tiger hoops firing up. Both the Tiger boys’ and the Tiger girls’ teams are rolling up their sleeves and getting ready to go to work. The boys start out first, and on the road, next Saturday for a 2 p.m. matinee at East Mountain, C-Team starts out at 11 a.m., so don’t be late.
The boys will be competing here in the Den for nine games through the season, plus three more when they host the Rio Grande Shootout, the first week of December. That’ll be when they have their home opener as well. Three times on the court in three days ought to give us a good taste of where this team is at. Don’t know about you but I’m plenty excited to see the new look these hoop shooting boys will have.
Before the boys, it will be the Tiger girls who have their season opener taking on Cliff in a varsity only battle a week from Monday, on November 22. I’m plenty excited to see these Tiger girls working on the court too. Once they have that home and season opener, like the boys, they don’t hit the court in competition again until the first week of December. The girls will be at Hatch’s Red or Green Invitational Tournament, where they will face three opponents in three days of hoops.
After those two tournaments both teams are off and running.
But wait! Before any of that varsity (and junior varsity and probably even c-team) action starts, we have some other Tigers starting up their season. The TCMS Tigers, the middle school boys’ and girls’ teams kick things off this coming week, on Tuesday, with a home and away against Deming. The girls are home and the boys away. Two days later, on Thursday, November 18 it’s flip-flopped, and the boys are home with the girls away, both taking on La Plata from Silver City.
The upshot is, there is a LOT of Tiger hoops about to tip off. We’ll dig a little deeper when we get together next week.
Until then, let’s talk about some other Tigers that are dear to my heart. Of course, what we’re talking about here are those incredible Tiger Girls of Volleyball.
I don’t know what’s going to happen up at Rio Rancho later today, when the Tiger girls face off against Bosque. I wish I could tell you, but I won’t even guess. No predictions, no prognosticating. That’s just bad juju. All I know is this. It’s something every team, every athlete and every coach knows. There’s ONLY one game, one match, one contest. And that one is whatever the next one your team is facing. The only one that matters.
But I will tell you this. Here’s the thing. While I can’t say I’ve seen every match, every battle this team of Tigers has been in, I have seen a lot of them, only missed a few. What happens in the rest of the playoffs? Well, here’s the thing. Of course I want them to just keep on winning. But this team has nothing they need to prove. Not in my book. I am immensely proud of them. I’ll tell you here and now, they are absolutely the Real Deal.
So okay. Let’s wrap it up for this week. I have to get ready to hit the road for Rio Rancho and watch those Tigers and maybe get a couple pictures. You go on ahead, I’ll close up. I just want to sit here for a few minutes. And remember Tigers, there’s only, ever, one game you need to think about, and then go for it…. Nothing but net!
