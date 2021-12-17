Let's talk Hoops

Hey there, Tiger hoops fans. I’m over here. Grab a seat here in the Den and let’s go over a couple things.
Let’s start with the Tiger girls, varsity edition. Now I know, a lot of people around here are sorta used to them losing. Well, listen up. I’m NOT one of those people. First off, as a Tiger girl taught me on my first day on the job here, they and I, Hate To Lose! Second, they are not doormats. Never have been. Now, I’m not saying they haven’t had more than their share of adversity and challenges, but they’ve always risen to any challenge and kept on working.
The Tiger girls are sitting on a 3-4 record and are a strong second in district. In their losses they have only had one blowout. The other three? Well, there was one they lost by ten, another by seven, and the most recent loss was by just three slim points. This is a team that’s putting up points, one that’s got an ever increasingly high energy defense. You know… a Tiger Defense.
Okay, that one blowout loss? Well, here’s the thing. It was a big loss to Chaparral, sandwiched between two wins at the tournament they took third in down in Hatch. And yes, it was a blowout, 24-point loss. But they still manage to put up 32 points. The downside of all this? As we go to press with this issue, on Thursday they host (hosted) Chaparral in the Den, and then, tomorrow, on Saturday, they head to Chaparral to complete that home and away pair. So, it’s going to be a tough couple of games. But these Tiger girls are tough, and they are getting better, day in and day out.
Alright. About the Tiger boys, again the varsity edition. After Silver, and then after Magdalena there were some in Tiger Town who said maybe they just didn’t have it anymore. Yeah, I’m not saying it was YOU going off on them, but I heard the talk.
Let me tell you something. These Tiger boys still have it. Thing is this, they are in the middle of reconfiguring. Reload, regroup. Call it what you will. It’s change. Change for the athletes and change for the coaches. Changing from the three-powerhouse all-star guard centered team to one that is a lot more leaning toward the bigs, along with a six-foot something guard.
They’re young. They’re raw. BUT, and yeah, here comes that big but. They will figure it out. Heck, they already ARE figuring it out. At least if last night in the Den against Thoreau is any indication. They have a whole lot of weapons. It’s just different, that’s all.
Here’s a couple things that these Tiger boys are. They are disciplined. They are determined and they are down with doing all the little things right. They are well coached, and they know just how much hard work, sacrifice, and willingness to put we over me that it takes. And some of these Tigers have been there before.
So. So, take a breath, Tiger hoops fans. These guys are going to be alright. They won’t win every game. Who knows what will happen the rest of the season? That is their mission to pursue. And they are smart enough to know, and they’ll do it… just one game at a time.
Alright, I guess that wraps it up for another week. You go on and head out. I’ll be along in a few minutes. Got a little thinking to do, heck I might even try a shooting a couple from the line… nothing but net!
