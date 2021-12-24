Let's Talk Hoops

Hot and heavy, Tiger hoops fans. I’m talking tournament action. Check your calendar, that’s what time it is. Grab some bench and let’s talk.
Both Tiger varsities have three tournaments this year. Tiger boys completed two. Just came back from Wingate, which is about the most fun tournament there is. Sorry I couldn’t make it up there this year. First one I’ve missed in six years. Both Tiger teams opened the season with tournaments. Both will be traveling to Albuquerque next month for the Hope Tournament. Both boys and girls compete the same weekend in that one, six Tiger varsity games in three days. You gotta love that!
So look, we’re in a little bit of a lull now, with the Christmas break and all. The boys have one on the schedule between now and next year. December 30, Wingate is coming down here in what’s becoming a Christmas break tradition. A Thursday matinee in the Den against our friends, the Wingate Bears.
After that, nothing until the fourth of January, when both Tiger teams travel together up to Cliff. Then, we’re all off and running. District action starts February 1 against Cobre, girls at home and the boys away. District will be six games in 18 days.
Remember last season? Yeah, that mini season that happened in April and May a couple months back. The boys had six games in six days for district. This year should be a little better. Should be. Ain’t nothing certain. That’s something we’ve learned over the past 18 months, isn’t it?
Let’s just say this. I’m liking the look of both our Tiger teams, Tiger boys and Tiger girls. If they all keep working, and I mean working hard. If they build those bonds of team and trust and keep their focus on the only game that matters, the next one… well, I think they both have the potential to make a lot of noise when district side of the season rolls around.
Here’s something I want to start talking about. This is just for the students. The rest of you, well, go do a crossword puzzle or something. This is just for the kids. I hope you don’t mind my calling you that. Kids, that is. I hope you know I mean it with respect. I mean it with love.
There’s a lot of talk about Tiger Pride and Tiger Heart. I say both those things a lot. Those words carry a lot of meaning for me. But what is pride about really? It’s pride in team. It’s pride in school. But you know what? It’s really about pride in self. It’s about you deciding the person YOU want to be, and then making the decisions and taking the steps to become that person. In a way it’s about “We over me,” to borrow something from our basketball team.
So, let’s look at that. Who is this “we” in that? That’s the easy part. We are Tigers. Tigers have a long and storied history and have quite a legacy. But you know what? For the “we” part of that equation I’d rather see you kids deciding what kind of legacy YOU want to build and leave behind. You can, you know? You don’t have to “live up to” the legacy that your parents built, or to go way back, the legacy really old people, like my age built. No. You get to decide what kind of a legacy YOU want to leave. Because that’s the one that matters. It’s about deciding who you want to be.
Here’s the thing about Tigers. Do you stumble and fall sometimes? Sure. Do you do stupid things or make mistakes sometimes? Of course. News flash… so do I. But Tigers always pick themselves back up, brush themselves off, regroup and push forward. Every. Single. Time.
Deep inside, Tigers know what the right path is. Deep inside, they know who they are and what kind of person they want to be. Tigers know that the path they need to take to get there isn’t always the easy path. Doesn’t matter how hard it is. Tigers never quit. Tigers never give up, and Tigers know, because they carry a compass deep inside. That would be the “Tiger Heart” part of this thing.
For now, all you kids… kids I love like my own, for now here’s what I’m asking you to do. One by one and two or three at a time, and then six or eight and a whole team’s worth of you. Decide who you want to be. Decide who you want to be as a person and what your team is. Really is. Define your legacy and then you will have defined what being a Tiger is all about, and you’ll understand the “We over me.”
Anyway. Sorry for the long rant. You head on out, I’ll close up. I just need to sit here a minute. …nothing but net!
