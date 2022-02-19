Let's Talk Hoops

Alright Tiger fans. Let’s grab a seat and chew on a couple things. The Tiger boys will be here in a few minutes for their regular season closer, taking on Hatch, so this place will be filling up early. The Tiger girls? Well, they had their last home game a few days ago and are on the bus headed down to Hatch right now.
We can talk over the season next week. That’ll be the last time we get together here, this hoops season. That’s right, spring sports are starting up. Seems so quick, doesn’t it? Well, everyone has a full schedule, all five Tiger teams that are competing. Ought to be plenty to keep us busy from now until June.
Yeah, you heard me right. Five Tiger teams. Baseball, softball, track, golf and now, tennis, all competing in Tiger uniforms. There’s enough there for lots of Tiger excitement, don’t you think?
Let me tell you something though. And this is to all you Tigers out there, both the ones, still in school and the older Tigers, you know, like me. Well, maybe not quite THAT old.
We badly need Tigers to step up. We need student athletes that want to be part of something bigger than themselves to get in touch with a coach and join up with a team. What you gain from Tiger sports goes way beyond what happens on the field or court. You will build muscles in yourself you never knew you had. You’ll improve in physical, mental and emotional ways that you hadn’t thought about. The benefits are really that profound.
Well, think about it anyway. There are friendships to build, fitness and conditioning to improve, self-discipline, and there’s things to discover about teamwork and sacrifice, how to handle losing and the thrill of winning.
If sports aren’t your thing, then get with one of the student activities groups. Just be a part of something that you can make a contribution to. You’ll be surprised just how much YOU gain from it too.
Now, all you older Tigers. Student athletes, and really ALL our students, athletes and otherwise, they need us to step up too. Coaches are needed, as well as others to volunteer to help. Everything from concession stands to cleaning up after. There’s plenty needs doing. If you aren’t sure what, well ask around or stop in at school. I bet there are plenty of things you could do that would make a real difference in our kid’s lives.
Alright, we better pack it in now, before the Tigers start warming up. See you in here next week, and until then, remember… nothing but net!
