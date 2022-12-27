Let's Talk Hoops

Let's Talk Hoops

Hey there, Tiger fans. I’m up here, top of the stands where I can look down on the court or over to the rafters where the banners hang. I know the Den is kind of quiet just now. Last night though, the place was rockin’ with Tiger hoops. I love it when we have a chance to see both the Tiger boys and the Tiger girls compete all on the same evening, and right here in the Den.

Well, now this place will be quiet for a while. The girls don’t get to run onto the court to those fiery strains of Eye of the Tiger until after they get back from the Tularosa Tournament, mid-January. The boys will be defending the Den against Wingate, but not until January 7, so going to stay kind of quiet here for a couple weeks. Don’t know about you, but I’d be willing to bet there’s going to be plenty of practice time in here during that stretch. So, the place won’t be empty, just not as much for us fans to watch and cheer for.

