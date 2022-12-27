Let's Talk Hoops

Hey there, Tiger fans. I’m up here, top of the stands where I can look down on the court or over to the rafters where the banners hang. I know the Den is kind of quiet just now. Last night though, the place was rockin’ with Tiger hoops. I love it when we have a chance to see both the Tiger boys and the Tiger girls compete all on the same evening, and right here in the Den.
Well, now this place will be quiet for a while. The girls don’t get to run onto the court to those fiery strains of Eye of the Tiger until after they get back from the Tularosa Tournament, mid-January. The boys will be defending the Den against Wingate, but not until January 7, so going to stay kind of quiet here for a couple weeks. Don’t know about you, but I’d be willing to bet there’s going to be plenty of practice time in here during that stretch. So, the place won’t be empty, just not as much for us fans to watch and cheer for.
Well, the boys have completed two of their three tournaments now, with just one more, at Hope Christian in Albuquerque to go, in mid-January. The girls go to that one too, with both sides competing the same weekend. Make it if you can, to get to see six Tiger games in those three days all in the same gym is a treat. I’ll look for you there, my rooms are booked.
Wingate though, I make no secret of it, that’s my favorite tournament. My first time going up was in December 2016, first tournament I ever covered, first away game of any kind in fact. This year makes my fourth time going for the full tournament. One year, as we know, was cancelled, and a couple times I had home games to cover, so I only went up for the final day.
Wingate is always a blast. The place is packed with roaring fans. They love basketball there, and with the Tigers being the ones from furthest away, almost all the fans are cheering for whoever we are up against each day. That’s alright. Think of it as motivation. I make no secret of the fact that I would always rather be regarded as the underdog, or have it an “us against the world,” sort of scene. Well, the fans there love good basketball too, and if your team is firing on all cylinders, they respect that and appreciate that. Anyway, more on tournaments another time.
Let’s look at the standings for a minute. Where our Tigers stand right now, about a third of the way into the season. Not quite where we wanted to be just now. I know as well as you do, and let me tell you something, these teams of Tigers know best of all, there’s work to be done. But let me tell you something else right here. These Tigers, both teams, will have something to say through the end of February.
Both our high school Tiger teams should be pretty much back up to full strength after the first of the year. There’s been injuries and some late arrivals of athletes getting on board with the teams. Look for a strong Tiger push as the tournaments part of the season runs into district action. These are teams I believe in, the athletes, the coaches… every last one of them is primed to make a statement. Mark my words.
Well, I guess we better get moving. Plenty to do to get ready for Christmas and New Year’s. You head off, I’ll be along in a few minutes. Just want to look at the championship banners a bit longer. Just remember. To always cheer for all of our Tigers, always. Loud and proud of every last one of them. After all, they are our kids, they are Tigers. ‘Nuff said? Darn straight.
