Let's Talk Hoops

Hey there Tiger fans. Over here. Grab a seat and let’s talk. Get comfortable ‘cause this might take a hot minute or two. Got a couple things to chew over. Tough stuff. Call it tough love.
Sometimes, I’ve had things to say just for the kids, the students, and I’ve told the rest, you know, old people like me, to just go do something while I had a word with the kids. This time it’s the other way around. This is just for the older Tigers, you know… the adults. You kids? Well, you can go on and talk among yourselves, or play on your devices. Whatever.
Okay, all you adult Tigers of Sierra County, including myself here too. Even though I’d rather sit at the kids table, I won’t let myself off the hook.
So, here’s the deal. Now’s the time for the real Tigers to step up. Sometimes in games and matches when the athletes break out from a huddle, they all shout out, “Tigers!” or “Family!” and sometimes they shout out “Hard Work!” I always tell them this, “You know why it’s called hard work? Because it’s hard and it’s work.” Easy stuff, anyone can do, but when times are hard, it takes a true Tiger. Not just to do the hard stuff, but to both stick with it through to the end and to do it with the spirit, the good humor, the attitude; in a word, to do it with the Tiger Heart it takes to do it right.
Well, let me tell you something. We’re in some hard times right now. Not even talking about all this Covid stuff. We’re in the middle of a whole boatload of hard work. I’m taking about change.
Now I’ll admit, and most of you who know me understand this. I hate change. I do. I’m a creature of habit. But here’s the thing. I also understand that usually changes I’ve encountered have been both good and needed. And that is absolutely the case with our schools. One thing about change is this. Not every change is good, not every change works, but I know this much. Not changing does NOT work. Not changing means staying stagnate and staying stagnate means losing, falling behind and being left there.
If any individual change isn’t working, we can always be willing to say so, and then try something else. No, I don’t mean going back to the “old way.” I mean take a different tack and keep pushing forward. New ideas. New ways. Change. That’s why we don’t live in the trees or in caves anymore.
So, now that we’ve climbed down out of the trees, well, most of us anyway, what now? I think we needed and still need change in the schools. And hey, news flash. It’s not just in the schools that we need change, but let’s stay focused.
Change. We’re doing it; and yes, it’s hard. Yes, it’s not “the way we have always done it.” It’s stepping away from, “but it’s easier the way we used to do it.” Yes. I know. Everyone is working HARD. Teachers especially. I also know that now everyone, and again, maybe teachers especially, are being asked to work even harder. No, you’re right, it’s NOT fair. But you know what? That’s life. Life ain’t always fair. It’s sorta just like what we say to the kids in the huddle, when they’re banged up, bloodied and bruised, when they’re exhausted and competing from behind and the scoreboard looks so bleak, and we say… What was that we say? Oh yeah. “HARD WORK!” Because it IS work. Because it IS hard.
Okay, listen up and stick with me here, it won’t take much longer.
Now I’ve said many times, “I’m no coach. I’m the least qualified person to coach ANY Tiger team.” That’s the truth. I’m also no teacher, I’m no educator. Nope. Not qualified. BUT (Yeah, here’s that big “but” again) I’m going to put in my two cents worth anyway. Just like everyone else. And just like everyone else, that’s about how much it’s worth. Two cents. But I’m going to do it anyway.
We sometimes ask why there aren’t more kids involved in activity groups and sports and other things. We ask the kids to step it up and try even harder. So, tell me, are we asking kids to do something we aren’t willing to do ourselves? I won’t ask them to do something I’m not willing to do. We say it with our Tiger teams. “We over me.” Well, let me tell you something. We over me ain’t just for the kids, at least it shouldn’t be. It applies to us too, after all, we are the adults in the room.
And here’s another thing. These are tough times and our kids need us. Our kids need good people to step up. They need good people to step up who are up to taking on the task. They need people to step up and take on the hard work. Yes, even more hard work. They need good people who will step up because they ARE Tigers and because they are up to the task. We ARE Tigers. We do things not because they are easy. We do things because they are the right things to do.
Here’s a couple things you can do. We Need Coaches, we need teachers and substitutes. We need officials. We need fans in the stands and supporters to really put it on the line for these kids. We need all that and much more.
I know, especially with coaches, maybe because those are the adults I know best. You can come up with a dozen good reasons why you don’t want to be a coach or be a coach anymore. A dozen good reasons, and I can only give you one good reason why you should. Because it’s for the kids and they need you. They need you now more than ever.
Beyond that, I won’t say what specific things we need to do. I know what I need to do to up MY game and do it better. You know what needs to be done and you know what you can do. Mostly, just like with me, it’s a matter of… Just do it. Find one thing or two things that need done. Then just take them on. No fanfare or praise needed. After all, it’s not about us, it’s about the kids. Yes, it’s hard. Yes, you’re already overwhelmed. Oh well. One foot in front of the other and keep moving forward.
I think I heard this first from our Tigers, from their coaches, who were quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl, but by all means, keep moving forward.”
Sometimes I get asked, “Why do you stay here?” I always say, I stay because of the kids. That’s the God’s honest truth. Oh, there might be one or two other things, or people that keep me here, but I stay because I love these kids. I do. I love them right through their mistakes and the stupid and sometimes flat out wrong things they do. I love them anyway. I love them in their successes and when they stumble. I just do. It’s deeply felt, and it’s unconditional because isn’t that how it is with your kids? I’ll do anything for them. How about you?
Okay, this went a little long, so let’s get outa here. You go on ahead, I’ll lock up. I want to sit a minute and look around the Den and think about why we’re all here. And remember …nothing but net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.