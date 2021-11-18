Let's Talk Hoops

Hi there, Tiger hoops fans. Come on in and grab a seat. It won’t be long now before the Den is roaring with roundball action. The heat’s turned on, these upgraded lights look great and teams are at work. So, let’s talk.
First off, some unfinished business. Our Tiger girls of the nets. You know who I’m talking about, our volleyball team that just finished up their season with a trip to the state championships.
Now, I know what some are saying… “Well, they didn’t take it all, didn’t win the big prize.” Okay. Fair Enough. No, they didn’t. Heck, I wish they had too. I hate to lose, and I would cherish the thought of those Tiger girls having the chance to raise a banner up there to hang with the rest. I really would.
But here’s the thing. I am unquestionably proud of this team. Every one of them. No reservation whatsoever.
They earned the right to host a first-round match, right here in the Den. Did you make it to that one and cheer them on? Well, I should hope so. Then they traveled up for round two in Rio Rancho, taking on the fourth seeded team. Put them away in three straight sets.
Then they were given a monumental task. Taking on not just the number one team. It was a team that won every match they were in this season, losing just five sets across 27 matches. They faced a team that swept not just our Tigers in three sets, but also every other team they faced in the playoffs. So, nope. I remain impressed and inspired and incredibly proud of what these Tiger girls did this year. I love each and every one of them.
Alright. Now let’s talk a little hoops. Our middle school Tigers have kicked things off, with a couple games, but the first outings for the Hot Springs High Tigers are still hours away.
The Tiger boys head to East Mountain Saturday, starting their season on the road. The Tiger girls get firsts here in the Den, with their season opener right here, Monday evening, taking on Cliff. Varsity only on this one.
Both these Tiger varsities are going to look different than they did last year. I’ve only just barely seen these Tigers at work, been a little busy and haven’t had a chance to see them practice. But I’m excited about the prospects.
I will say this. Take it or leave it. I’m no coach, but I gotta say it anyway. About practice. And this is true for EVERY sport, heck, it’s true about anything one undertakes in life. Practice should be grueling. Practice should be exhausting. Practice should be something that athletes and coaches put everything they have into. No holding back. No slacking off. No excuses.
Practices, they say, are where games are won. Well, you know what? That is exactly right. So, every Tiger, from the most experienced team leaders to the far end of the bench. Work hard, help teammate be better. Hold each other up, encourage each other, support one another. Cheer each other on. Shout out the praise in victory and bond together even closer in losses. THAT, that is what Tigers do. And that is part of how you earn the right to raise a banner in here.
Well, enough for now. You go, head on out. I’m going to stay a little bit longer and look at those banners for a minute. So until next week…. Nothing but net!
