Let's Talk Hoops

Alright Tiger hoops fans grab a seat. The Den is dark and quiet right now. The last home games are done, but it’s not all over. We’re head to the big dance. Got the invite last weekend. The guys are getting some fine-tuning at the hands of Coach Bean and that excellent coaching staff. They’re getting their best uniforms cleaned for the occasion and picking up on a few new dance steps to try out.
The Tigers are the tenth seed facing seventh seed Bosque in round one. We have to go to their place. That’s alright. Our Tiger boys thrive on challenge and have never been intimidated competing on the road. In fact, they’re road warriors. Seven of their 16 wins were earned on foreign territory.
Here’s the thing about this first round game. In fact, here’s two things. Our Tigers made their mark playing defense. Tight, hard-nosed, in your face Tiger D. Now, I can’t say I know a LOT about Bosque. No doubt the Tiger coaching staff have chapter and verse, but I’ll tell you this. I looked at their record. There’s only one game they’ve played where both teams scores were in the forties. Only one. The rest? High scoring run and gun affairs. Win or lose, both teams scoring in the or sixties or seventies or eighties. To me that says they love to score, but don’t worry as much about defense. Sort of says that’s who they’ve been playing against too. Wait until they hit that wall of red, white and blue Tiger steel.
Ok, the other thing is that the last time Tigers took on Bosque was state playoffs, final four on March 13. Remember that? Okay, March 13, 2020. Now do you remember? Well I do, and I can tell you for certain that our Tigers do. They played that game in a completely empty Pit at UNM. Just the teams and the coaches and the officials. No fans, no press, no parents, just a big empty echoing arena. The day before, everything came to a halt, here and across the country as the pandemic shut off the world.
Now you remember. Well, the Tigers dropped that one, 53-67. This year is about pride and paybacks. Tiger pride. There’s one more thing, but I’m not even going to breathe it until after Saturday.
Alright, that’s that. Pretty soon we’ll know who’s going on and who’s going home. More on these Tigers boys when we talk next week
Now, I’m shifting gears with a few words about the Tiger girls, whose season is over. I’ll say this one time. I’m incredibly proud of those Tigers. They grew. They got tough to get through some tough times. And they put together their best season in a decade.
Our Tiger girls went 10-18 overall and 3-5 against district foes. Now if you don’t see something special, then you haven’t been paying attention for the last, well, for the last quite a few years.
They came together as a team. They score, they pass fast, crisp and non-stop. They depend on and trust each other. And did I mention their Tiger D, their smothering defense? Well, I should because it was awesome rock solid. Is there room to grow, things to work on, shortcomings to correct? Well, of course there are. But these Tigers are the real deal. Oh, and here’s one more thing. I am incredibly proud of them.
Alright. I’ll see you back here in a little bit. Gotta head on up to Bosque and get a seat. So, until we get together again, remember… nothing but net!
