Let's Talk Hoops

Hey there Tiger fans, over here, behind the bench. Grab a seat and let’s talk. I’m coming up on an anniversary in a couple weeks, so I’ve been looking at my work here with a critical eye. More on that later.
I think sometimes athletes forget that most of what we do in sports is a team effort. We are only as good as the team. We might be the best on the team (whatever THAT means), but without the whole team, we ain’t going anywhere. And listen up, it isn’t just sports that this is true of, it’s life itself. We are almost always part of a team in whatever we do. That’s how we humans are wired.
No matter how good an athlete you are or how good you THINK you are, unless you’re running track, playing tennis or golf, then you’re nothing out there without your teammates. And guess what, even in those sports, athletes rely on team.
If you want to hoist a banner up into the rafters of the Den, then you better hope and pray that you’re surrounded by teammates who possess equal or better skills. If they don’t, then ask yourself: “What am I doing to help them be better?”
This is something I try to always remember and a lesson I also, have to keep learning and re-learning. In basketball say, even LeBron out there, playing one-on-five, he isn’t going to have a single championship ring on his fingers. Or imagine Patrick Mahomes out on the football field all by himself. Hmph! Call the ambulance.
So, whenever I get to thinking I might be something to write home about, you know, something special, more special than my teammates, well, if I’m lucky I get a wake-up call… or I give myself a big kick in the arse.
Because here’s the thing. I too, am part of a team, and I’m ONLY as good as my whole team, in fact sometimes it’s me who is the worst one out there. Yeah, it happens… to me, to you, everyone. Just like it happens to Lebron, Wambach, Mahomes, to everyone.
The blessing is that we ARE part of a team and when I’m at my weakest or worst, I know my own teammates will be there to have my back. Just like I truly hope they know that I will always have their backs. Always. I am truly blessed to be a part of the teams I am on. THAT is what being team means. If you can’t embrace that, well….
So, I often take a long look at something I have on the wall behind my desk. It’s just a piece of paper really. There’s eight words on it. What it says is this: “Accept Blame Yourself. Spread the Praise To Others.” Now, I don’t know about any of you, but I try and live those words every day, imperfectly and with plenty of stumbles and mistakes. But I try to, and I will continue to do so from now, until I finally hang up my pen and camera for the final time. ‘Nuff said? Darn straight!
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
