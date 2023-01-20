Let's Talk Hoops

Let's Talk Hoops

Hey there Tiger fans, over here, behind the bench. Grab a seat and let’s talk. I’m coming up on an anniversary in a couple weeks, so I’ve been looking at my work here with a critical eye. More on that later.

I think sometimes athletes forget that most of what we do in sports is a team effort. We are only as good as the team. We might be the best on the team (whatever THAT means), but without the whole team, we ain’t going anywhere. And listen up, it isn’t just sports that this is true of, it’s life itself. We are almost always part of a team in whatever we do. That’s how we humans are wired.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.