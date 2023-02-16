Hey there Tiger fans. Pull up a seat here in the Den and let’s get started.
Yeah, I’ve got a couple things on my mind.
First off, and I can’t say this enough. It’s how incredibly honored and privileged I am to be allowed to do what I do and that all you kids put up with me and let me see a little bit of what’s inside and all you parents who let me talk to and take pictures of your kids. I can’t thank you enough.
Now for what’s important, the Tigers, our kids.
It’s easy when you’re winning, your team or the team you cheer for. When you’re winning, heck, that’s the dessert… easy and it tastes SO good. It’s in the losing that we see true character. In adversity where we see which the truly great teams and the truly loyal fans.
A great team pulls together. A great team, each one on that team, they might point their finger. But do you know who they point it at? I mean, the great ones. They point it exactly one place. Back at themselves. And they ask themselves this. What can I do to be better? What can I do to be a better teammate? What can I do to correct my mistakes? What can I do to try harder? What can I do to support my team, my teammates, my coaches? Well, you get the idea.
Same goes for fans. It’s easy to be there and cheer for your team when they’re winning. A TRUE fan? Well, a true fan is there supporting them ALL the time, winning or losing. But here’s the thing. Especially there when their team is losing. That’s when the team needs them the most. Because like I said, winning’s the easy part.
Of course, we want that win. I do too. It tastes so sweet. But let me tell you something. For the team, losing leaves a bad taste, and it lingers a lot longer. But win or lose, we need to give our team all the love and support we can. We don’t point fingers at this player or that coach. That isn’t our role. We don’t play the blame game. If anything, we only ask, what can I do to help? What can I do better? THAT is what a fan is.
One last thing for today. The Tiger Girls earned the victory, the win over Socorro in the Den. That was SO sweet. It’s something they haven’t achieved since January 27, 2015. The won with teamwork, selfless play, defense and determination, That Valentine’s Day Victory… I thank every single one of them for that. Much love to them all.
Oh, here’s one last thing. At that game one Tiger fouled out. In the third quarter. You know who was on the bench cheering the loudest and giving them the most? That’s right, it was that Tiger girl who fouled out. THAT is team spirit.
‘Nuff said? Darn Straight!
