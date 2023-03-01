Let's Talk Hoops

Greetings Tiger fans. Grab a seat for a quick talk. I’m in a hurry getting ready to travel to go cover Tigers in the state playoffs. I’m going to start with something that has me alternating between tears and laughter, both for joy. Our Tiger Girls basketball team is in the State Championship Playoffs! Yes, I’m going to shout it. They are going to the dance.

Now, let me tell you something right here. A little back story. First off, I always expected our Tiger boys would be there this year, at the dance. After a long absence, they’ve been in the playoffs every year from 2018 to now, and I can’t begin to express how much I respect them for that. So, there’s that.

