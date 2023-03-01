Let's Talk Hoops

Greetings Tiger fans. Grab a seat for a quick talk. I’m in a hurry getting ready to travel to go cover Tigers in the state playoffs. I’m going to start with something that has me alternating between tears and laughter, both for joy. Our Tiger Girls basketball team is in the State Championship Playoffs! Yes, I’m going to shout it. They are going to the dance.
Now, let me tell you something right here. A little back story. First off, I always expected our Tiger boys would be there this year, at the dance. After a long absence, they’ve been in the playoffs every year from 2018 to now, and I can’t begin to express how much I respect them for that. So, there’s that.
But, our Tiger girls, a team you all probably know is close to my heart have never been within sniffing distance of the dance since I started on this beat, over seven years ago. I have watched them struggle, I have laughed with them and I have cried with them and have been there through all the trials and adversity and defended them from all the naysayers. Why, you might ask? Well, because I have always believed in them, and always loved ‘em. One year, my first full year covering them, they didn’t win a single game, but I still loved ‘em. The next year when they finally broke that spell and got the win… well, I’m not ashamed to say, I was in tears. Tear of joy for them.
So anyway, when they got their invitation to the Big Dance on Sunday, it was the culmination of a lot of things, and I couldn’t be any more proud of them. Now I know that the number 16 seed taking on the number one is a daunting task. Heck, I can’t remember when a high school 16 beat the number one. So, I’m realistic. And as I have said here before, I do NOT believe in “moral victories,” whatever those are. But here’s the thing, regardless what happens on Friday night at Robertson, of course I want the win, but win or lose, these Tiger girls are already winners in my eyes.
In fact, let me say it one more time. Our Tiger Girls are in the State Championship Playoffs.
So, here’s something else. Our Tiger boys have had a season. It’s been filled with injuries, adversity and other things that I won’t go into here. Let’s say, it’s been a struggle. BUT, and yes, it’s a big but. This team of Tigers has never quit. They never gave up. Never. The athletes have sacrificed for team, more than you’ll ever know. And the entire coaching staff, led by Head Coach Derek Bean have been at their side, in fact leading the way, sacrificing as well.
So before you go thinking, “aw, he only cares about the girls,” let me tell you something that happened at the last game, up in Socorro. A photographer I was sitting next to for a few minutes asked me if I knew who one of the guys was, what his name was. I told him. Then he asked me if I knew the names of all the guys. Yes, I answered, of course. Then, don’t ask me why, he said, “do you like them?” Well, this is what I said. I said “No, I don’t like them.” And then after a brief second to let him wonder, I added…. “I don’t like them; I flat out love them. From one end of the bench to the other, love ‘em all.”
Now let’s play some ball. ‘Nuff said? Darn straight.
