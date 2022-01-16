Let's Talk Hoops

Hi there, Tiger fans. I’m over here in the seats with backs. It’s easier on my own back. Go ahead and sit down, we’ve got a couple things to talk over.
Let me start with an apology. Last week when we talked, for some unfathomable reason, I thought that we were already at the Hope Tournament. I got ahead of myself by a week. So, let me just say this. My mistake. No excuses. I’m sorry.
Sometimes when talking with Tiger athletes I broach the subject of leadership. Not confined just to the team captains, but any athlete who aspires to be a leader on any team. I tell them this, and I’m not sharpest nail in the box, but I think these are words to live by.
Sometimes a leader has to call out teammates. In the locker room, team meeting or at practice, never in public. It ought to be an infrequent thing, but the situation can arise. I tell them, true leaders always, and I mean always, start by calling out themselves. If you can’t find something in your own game that needs work, that you’re doing wrong and needs improving, then you don’t really have any business calling out someone else. Just my opinion.
So anyway, where’s this all going?
I have to up my game. I’ve gotten a little lazy, I’ve overlooked some things and not done justice by our Tigers, our kids in other things. That has to stop. Yeah, I’ve been exhausted. So what? Don’t we tell our Tigers to work through exhaustion? Don’t we tell them to keep pushing? So, listen up, am I supposed to ask less of myself than I do our kids? NO! In fact, I should be asking even more of myself. I’m a full-grown man.
Some people tell me that I do a lot. Well, I truly thank you for that. It’s humbling, but I know I can do better. At least I can try harder to do more and do what I do, better. Our kids deserve that from me, and frankly, because these are tough times for everyone, I think they need it from me. I need to do more, and I need to do it better, higher quality.
This is my vow to you Tigers, you kids. I will try harder to do more and do better. You deserve no less from me. If you see me slacking off, I want you to kick my… well, kick my butt. Sometimes I’ve told some of you that if you screw up, I’ll kick your… butt. So, it’s only fair I get the same medicine.
And here’s another thing. When I make a mistake or when I do something wrong, or something stupid? Yeah, it’s been known to happen. Remember that apology I made earlier here in our talk? Three short, two word sentences. That is exactly what I will say. Every time. My mistake. No excuses. I’m sorry.
And remember what I said about the calling out of others, those times it’s needed, should start with calling out of one’s self? Well, watch this space. Next week might get a little more interesting.
Now I’ve got some things to get ready before the Tigers hoop. And remember… nothing but net!
