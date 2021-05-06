What a whirlwind journey this has been. Let’s pull up a piece of bench, Tiger hoops fans, and sit a minute, but just for a minute, and talk about it. Six games in six days. Six wins. Then, with just 36 hours to let the bruises and sprains rest, it was back into the Den to go to work again. It was a stretch of work that few high school athletes have ever had to put in, and they now only completed it, but they swept through district like a hot knife through butter. Now, there’s still a little unfinished business. Semifinals and if we are so blessed, finals.
As I write this, I know that by the time you’re reading it so much more will be known. Are we still at the dance? Well, here’s the thing. Yes, there is unfinished business. Of course, there is, but let me tell you, right here and right now. As far as I’m concerned, none of that business includes proving anything to me, nor I bet, does this team have anything left to prove to you.
I watch these guys in practice sometimes, regretfully fewer times this year than in previous years. Thing is, they never miss a beat. I get exhausted just watching this team practice. I’ve said this before, but I’m going to say it again. “Their battle-drills are no different from the real thing ... It would not be far from the truth to call their drills bloodless battles, their battles bloody drills.” (Josephus speaking of the Roman Legions)
And that Tiger fans, is how you build champions.
Our Tigers are second to none in the defense department. I would match them up against any team in the state. And how about the Tiger’s offense. There are a couple “ususal suspects,” but really, the hot hand, or hands might be any one of a half dozen Tigers. A couple games ago Nathan puts up 20 hard earned points, then a couple days later, Verrels dropped 27 points in the quarterfinals against Thoreau. A day and a half before that, I made it to the gym in Hatch in time to see Aljon, in the second quarter, knock down four threes in row, some of them from what looked to be one county over.
Coach can swing Tigers in and out, subbing two, three guys at a time and not miss a beat. We have just THAT many weapons. Same with intensity. I have rarely ever seen that kind of intensity, Tiger intensity, anywhere else, not even at the professional level.
Okay, Tiger fans. I’ll keep this short. By now, you already know what happened, but whatever happened, let’s never forget just how much work, how much sacrifice these Tigers have put in, and how much dedication they have shown. But now, well, now I need to hit the road to go cheer for these Tigers. ‘Nuff said? Darn straight!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.