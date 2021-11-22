Let's Talk Hoops

Alright Tiger sports fans, pull up a seat. It’s great to see the Den roaring with hoops action again, isn’t it? I don’t know about you, but winter just ain’t winter without Tiger basketball.
The boys and the girls have both tipped things off by now. Boys first, on Saturday up at East Mountain where they put their first win in the books. I think there’s an article about that somewhere in the paper today. The girls were warming up the court right here in the Den on Monday with their first action just as this paper was going to the printer. We’ll have some more on them soon.
I’m a little sentimental when it comes to Tiger basketball. They were the first teams I saw and go to know when I landed here. In my first two days on the job I saw the Tiger girls and then the Tiger boys compete in the Den. It was athletes from those two teams that I first became familiar with and took pictures of.
But here’s the thing, and it’s kind of important. With both these Tiger teams there’s something that stands out. Well, more than one thing, but here’s what I want to say. I really LOVE seeing athletes on these squads that I see out on the field or on the court, competing in Tiger uniform on the teams in other sports. I see baseball guys and softball girls. I see athletes from football and volleyball Tigers out there. Heck, I see cross country and golf. In a word, I see athletes. I call them athletes and not “players,” because that’s exactly what they are, Tiger athletes.
An athlete wants to be out there. They want to compete. They want to be part of the action. They want to be part of the team. Which team, you might ask? Well, the Tigers team, that’s which team. There might be one sport that they are better at, but in the end, they just want to be out there. That is what makes them Tigers. They better than any have a fundamental understanding of something. They understand Tiger Pride. They understand Tiger heart. They understand Tiger strong. And they understand better than most, certainly better than me, one thing. They understand that it really is all one team and that we all are Tigers.
Now go on out and get ready for the next game. I’ll be along in a minute. I just want to take it all in and get my head in the game. And remember… nothing but net.
