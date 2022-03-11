Let's Talk Hoops Season Closer

Over here, Tiger fans. A little hard to see with the lights turned down but grab a seat. Let’s have a few words.
That’s a wrap for Tiger hoops until next season. I’d be surprised if we didn’t have a chance to see some summer ball from the Tiger boys. Hopefully, from the Tiger girls as well.
No, it wasn’t the outcome everyone hoped for, least of all the athletes and their coaches. But look, let’s take the broad view, put things into perspective. For the fifth year in a row the Tiger boys were in the championship playoffs. That’s all the way back to the 2017-18 season, when they held the number 16 seed. Think about that for a minute. Five in a row. Before that, they’d been in a playoff drought dating back more than a decade. In those five years they brought home the blue trophy and hung a banner twice and made the final four in another. They three-peated as district champions.
They did all this as a team in the midst of a reload, going from a team that for four years was oriented on a three all-star guard offense, and defense for that matter. Went from that to one much more oriented to the Tiger bigs. They worked together and they worked hard. They did the little things. They cheered each other on in moments of triumph and supported each other when the going got tough and the road got rough.
I’ve said it before, these Tigers have EARNED our respect. They DESERVE our support. And that goes not just for the Tiger boys. It also applies to the Tiger girls.
So, now about those Tiger girls. They made huge strides. They finished with the best record they’ve had in over a decade. They went 10-18. Nope, that’s not a winning record, but you know what? They competed a LOT tougher than their record. They had three wins against district foes as well, and advanced in the District 3-3A Tournament. These are giant steps for a young team with only one senior.
The Tiger girls learned and grew and supported each other. They played unselfish ball. Franky, I am incredibly proud of them. You should be too.
So alright hoops fans, that’s it here until next season. I bet you find some other Tiger teams to cheer for and support. I’ll be along in a minute. Just not quite ready to leave yet. But until we sit down here again, just remember… nothing but net.
