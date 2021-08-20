It’s far more than just pompoms and pretty faces. The Tiger cheer team is about strength, skill, and the sheer force of will that keeps them working through a season that runs from before football starts through late March. It’s then that their own Cheer/Spirit State Championship competition is normally held in late March, at UNM in the Pit.
Beyond leading the cheer at home games during fall and winter sports seasons, the Tiger cheer team works to perfect their own performance routine, complete with acrobatics and gravity defying stunts. Their competitive season of sanctioned competitions begins in early November, lasting until mid-March. A team must enter at least three events in order to earn the right to compete at State.
This year, so far, there are about 20 Tiger athletes on the team. It is a very young team, with only team Captain Kalista Cates, who has recent cheer experience, having been on the team her entire high school, and middle school career. Without a current middle school team, the Varsity is bringing up eighth graders this year. Head Coach Mona Aguirre hopes that a middle school team can be re-established, if not this year, then next.
The current goal is to recruit a few capable male Tigers to join the team. Complicating that effort is that they must be strong enough to do the heavy lifting and have the stamina needed to perform at a very high level. In most years’ past, especially recently, the team was able to bring in football athletes to join the team after football season ended. Usually there are also a few who are on the team from the beginning of fall season as well.
The team is currently practicing and doing strength and conditioning Monday through Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at HSHS in the Old Gym. Coach Aguirre is also trying to work in some after school practices to help make it easier for some of the youngest team members to attend.
When it’s said they are working to prefect their routine, they are quite literal about the word “perfect.” In competition every single second is judged for the smallest flaw, imperfection, misstep or break in movement and rhythm.
When it comes to tumbling, back flips, sometimes many in a row, or tossing a teammate high up into the air and catching them, timing, trust and teamwork are everything. This is why those on the Tiger cheer team can match Tiger athletes in any sport for hard work, dedication, skill, strength and frankly, courage.
So, when you’re at Tiger Stadium this fall, watching our team compete, remember there are two teams out there. One, the Tiger cheer team will be leading the cheer for the other. Let’s hear everyone in the crowd join in and maybe even shout out one for our Tiger cheer team, who deserve a few cheers of their own.
