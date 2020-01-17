The Tiger's girls team came up against it in round one action at the Hope Tournament, Thursday. falling to hosts, Hope Christian, 61-38 in a hard fought contest.
In sports they say you either win or learn. For the Tiger girls, the first half against the elite Hope team, they learned. The dug themselves into about as deep a hole as you can, and by the time the horn blew ending the first half, they were facing a daunting 42-9 deficit.
When they emerged from the locker room to take on that task, they had a fully new look. They were all about not giving up, they were about winning. Though the climb proved to much to overcome, they nevertheless outscored their opponents, 29-19 in the second half, and proved once again this season, that any team facing them that takes them lightly will be in for an education.
The tight Tiger defense held the Hope squad to just four points in the third quarter.
The Tiger girls go into Friday facing up against yet another 4A team, The Taos Lady Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.