Tiger basketball teams are already taking note of some upcoming athletes who put their free throw shooting prowess on display Saturday, at Hot Springs High School, in the Knights of Columbus free throw shooting contest. With the sound of basketballs bouncing and kids talking and laughing, and after about an hour to practice their shot, the judges from the Knights of Columbus, with clipboards ready, began counting the throws and documenting the makes and misses.
The competition, an annual event sponsored by the Knights of Columbus since 1972, had both a boys and girls divisions, ages 9-14 years. In each boys and girls, shooters compete with those of the same age, making six groups in each the boys and girls divisions.
When shooting, the younger age groups, 9 thru 11 years old, shoot from a line 12 feet from the basket, rather than the regulation, 15 feet. Those 12-14 shoot from the regulation free throw line. All age groups and both boys’ and girls’ divisions use a size six basketball, standard size for high school and NCAA women’s competition as well as that used by the WNBA.
In the boys’ division, Isiah Fuentes won the age nine group, Gael Gomez the age ten group, Gabriel Polanco at age 11, Oscar Fellows the 12-year old group ad Andres Regalado won for the 13-year old group.
In the girls division it was 11-year-old Zillee Hansen earning the medal, at the age 12 group, Kylie Collins won and Katalina Quesada earned the win for age 13-years.
Each year the Knights of Columbus stages this event, with a lot of help provided by the coaches from the Tiger Basketball program. Also in each year we get to see kids who once they are old enough, will be joining those Tiger basketball teams. Some past winners have proven themselves to be hardwood hoops stars in their high school years.
We look forward to next year’s event, where we hope to see big numbers of future Tiger All-Stars come to compete and show their skill with the basketball.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.