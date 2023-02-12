Tiger basketball teams are already taking note of some upcoming athletes who put their free throw shooting prowess on display Saturday, at Hot Springs High School, in the Knights of Columbus free throw shooting contest. With the sound of basketballs bouncing and kids talking and laughing, and after about an hour to practice their shot, the judges from the Knights of Columbus, with clipboards ready, began counting the throws and documenting the makes and misses.

The competition, an annual event sponsored by the Knights of Columbus since 1972, had both a boys and girls divisions, ages 9-14 years. In each boys and girls, shooters compete with those of the same age, making six groups in each the boys and girls divisions.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.