Eleven cadets from the Hot Springs High JROTC Tiger Battalion traveled to Fort Carson, Colorado to take part in the JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge (JCLC). The June 4-9 summer camp is an annual event that the battalion has participated in for a generation, except during the pandemic pause in 2020 and 2021. Some who took up the opportunity of the challenge when they were in school at Hot Springs High now have children approaching the age where they might well follow on their parent’s footsteps.
At Fort Carson Army Base, cadets from New Mexico, Colorado and South Dakota attended this intensive camp. They participated in activities, exercises and both team and individual “challenges. The goal is to motivate them and help them build the skills to be better citizens and leaders. They live together, eat together and participate in all the activities as a team, in a way that challenges them both physically and mentally to improve self-discipline, self-esteem and teamwork.
Part of what is on offer is designed to put cadets well outside their comfort zones and challenge them in ways that make them stretch muscles, both physical and mental, to show them what they are capable of.
The JCLC is a full emersion experience that does truly challenge cadets, beginning with revelry at 0500 (5:00 a.m.) through a full-on day of challenges until lights out at 2200, or 10:00 p.m. Breakfast and dinner are served in a Military Dining Facility, while lunch consists of MREs (Meals Ready to Eat) and are eaten while out in the field. Attire for the camp is for the cadets to dress out in full, regulation Operational Camouflage Pattern Uniforms.
The full JCLC experience is an outstanding, carefully developed Program of Instruction (POI) that provides cadets an opportunity to practice leadership skills, team building and adventure training in a hands-on military environment. Training activities fit into one of three categories, Core, Integrated and Optional events. The Tiger Battalion’s 11 Cadets who attended took part in events across all categories of training.
Training conducted at the camp included Rifle Simulator, Slingshot, Rope Bridge, Leadership Reaction Course, Obstacle Course, Outdoor Skills, King of the Hill, Static Display and Rappelling. At the camp, each cadet has their assigned duties.
At camp, cadets receive three meals a day and after a full day of rigorous training and drills, have fun nighttime activities, such as movie night. This training is voluntary with cadets from the battalion signing up to participate. There are no fees for cadets to participate. Those taking part in the camp are supervised and trained by the 42 JROTC Instructors who were present throughout, ensuring their safety and facilitating their learning experience.
Those who took up the challenge and attended camp this year from the Tiger Battalion under the direction of First Sergeant and HSHS JROTC Instructor Robert Haro were, Daizy Bachicha, Chrisney Deseo, Jameela Deseo, Rosa Garcia, Alma Gutierrez, Lizzy Jaramillo, Elaina Mays, Yamilet Mora, Ariana Rubin, Isabella Speer and Nicolas West. (see accompanying photo)
