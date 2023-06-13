Eleven cadets from the Hot Springs High JROTC Tiger Battalion traveled to Fort Carson, Colorado to take part in the JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge (JCLC). The June 4-9 summer camp is an annual event that the battalion has participated in for a generation, except during the pandemic pause in 2020 and 2021. Some who took up the opportunity of the challenge when they were in school at Hot Springs High now have children approaching the age where they might well follow on their parent’s footsteps. 

At Fort Carson Army Base, cadets from New Mexico, Colorado and South Dakota attended this intensive camp. They participated in activities, exercises and both team and individual “challenges. The goal is to motivate them and help them build the skills to be better citizens and leaders. They live together, eat together and participate in all the activities as a team, in a way that challenges them both physically and mentally to improve self-discipline, self-esteem and teamwork. 

