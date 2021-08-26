Hi there, Tiger football fans. I’m over here, over in the end zone. Sorry it’s hard to see, I know it’s kind of dark right now in Tiger Stadium. With the Tigers on the road tonight and next week too, it won’t be until September 10 that we get to see them at home, under the lights here, when they host the Eunice Cardinals. Next week they travel to Lordsburg for what’s sure to be a great one. Get there if you can, they will sure appreciate the cheers of some Tiger fans.
Here’s the good news though. After these two on the road, it will be two in a row at home, because after Eunice, the Tigers host NMMI’s Colts for a Hot Springs Homecoming on September 17.
But what about tonight? Well, tonight the Tigers are on the road taking on Thoreau.
Last week the Hawks squeezed out a narrow two-point win, 38-36 over Zuni’s Thunderbirds, who didn’t play at all last year. Well, not really last year, more like that strange four game season this past February and March. In fact, the last time those two teams faced each other, Thoreau managed to beat Zuni 50-0. That same year that we took the Hawks by the same score.
That’s right, last time we faced Thoreau was at their place in 2019, when we handed them a 50-0 shellacking. Now granted, neither team is much the same as that year. And they DID manage a win during that four-game season that seems like just ended, 12-7 over Shiprock. But, here’s something to consider, going back until 2015, when the series against the Hawks started, at least recently, they have never won. Of those five wins, the Tigers have shut them out three times.
So, what does all that mean? Well, not really too darn much. Maybe it means we’ll keep the streak going and the bus will be making that return trip late Friday night with a bunch of happy cheering Tigers. Then again, maybe it means that Thoreau is about due. Here’s the thing, past is past. Games are won in the here and now. But I will give you this much, if our Tigers show up for this game and show up ready to compete and go at it like they are capable of… well it might be one you’ll be wanting to see.
Thoreau has a long roster, about 40 guys, about eight of them seniors and a whole slew of juniors too, and if they’re giving honest weights, they have some pretty big bodies. All this means is it ought to be exciting and well worth the trip.
I know our Tigers have been putting in overtime to correct the mistakes that sunk us in the season opener. It was a pile of little things and little things can be corrected. I saw them working on exactly that at practice this week. So, if you can make the trip, I’ll see you there. And if not, well, then we can meet up here in the end zone next week and take a little look back at this one, and forward at the Lordsburg Mavericks, where we’ll be seeking a little payback.
Until then, see you back here next Friday, I’ll leave the lights on.
