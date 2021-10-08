In The End Zone

Hey there, Tiger fans. The stadium’s kinda quiet just now, this is a bye week for our favorite team, but pull up some bench and let’s talk a minute anyway.
So, how about those Tiger gridiron boys and how about that game last week? Our Tigers plucked those Crownpoint Eagles. Up one side and down the other.
Kaidyn Lanham connected on 7 of 12, including two for touchdowns. He even tucked the ball under his arm and ran for some yards.
The Blue Swarm was back, and with a vengeance. They had 52 tackles in this one, and at least 20 were group efforts, with 39 yards lost by Crownpoint. Pretty sweet.
We had Damian Rosas and JJ Garcia each hitting the end zone for points, with Rodrigo Reyes putting it through the uprights four times for points after.
We had quarterback sacks. There was Logan “The Beast” Taylor with one, along with a few more tackles, and we had Domonique Escobar and Sammy Acosta teaming up for the other. Sammy also had eight tackles, including one at a key moment that pushed the Eagles back 19 yards.
Oh… in case you missed it and I forgot to mention. How ‘bout our own Tiger “Greased Lightning,” Devin Gonzalez? Just five touchdowns, that’s all. And he did them in just about every way possible. Rushing for two, on a pass from Lanham for another and one on a punt return. The other one? Well, maybe just to be creative, he fumbled the ball, it bounced right back up into his hands, so then he decided to take it in for six points. Along the way he intercepted a Crownpoint pass, had nine tackles and… well, you get the point. Let’s just say that it’s a well-earned nickname.
Now here’s something that’s been hanging around my brain for quite a while, and I will absolutely be talking more about it.
I’m splitting my time between Tiger Stadium and the Den, where those Tiger Girls of Volleyball are on fire. There’s still the final push to go, and I will really focus my gaze on them here next week.
But here’s this thing. I get to the Den early. Almost always. I walk around the edges of the court, but I’m looking up into the rafters. I’m looking at the banners. It’s something I do to get my head in the game. A ritual if you will. I look at all those banners and think about two things. First, what an incomparable joy it must have been for those athletes to raise them. The Den exploding with the cheers of the whole school and wearing the pride and support of the entire community.
Now, the other side of the coin. I think about the almost unbearable amount of work, dedication and sacrifice it took those teams, those athletes, to earn the right to raise those banners. And that always makes me think of something that Muhammad Ali once said.
You know, as a two-time world heavyweight boxing champion he knew a little about pain. Now, I quote Ali quite a bit, and I even got to meet him once.
But here’s what he said about practice, about training. “I hated every minute of training, but I said ‘Don’t quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.” See, once you raise that banner, have that championship ring, you have it for life and no one can ever take that away from you. Where do you win championships? They’re won in practice. I’ll have a lot more to say about this later.
But for now, let’s head out. I’ll see you back here next week, I’ll leave the lights on for you.
