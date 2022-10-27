In The End Zone

Over here, Tiger fans. Just grab a spot on the bench here and let’s talk.
First off, how about those Tiger boys of the gridiron? Now, I know what you’re thinking. After all, didn’t they lose in Socorro? Well, yeah, they did. But I’ll tell you what, they sure walked off the field like the battle tested and fierce Tigers that they are. Heads up and still some swagger in their walk, and well deserved too.
Okay, I’ve said before, more than once when we’ve talked, that I do NOT believe in moral victories. Well no, and I still don’t believe in moral victories, but I will tell you what. I don’t know if I have ever been more proud of our football Tigers than I was when that final horn blew, ending the game after four full quarters of regulation and the Tigers still on the field, willing and able to keep right on going. Talk about Tiger Pride. Well, those guys have it, in boatloads.
They have one more to go. It’s going to be a Saturday matinee down in Hatch with the kickoff scheduled for 12:00 noon. I don’t know what the guys and their coaches expect, but I’ll tell you what. I expect there to be a whole lot of Tiger fans in the stands to make a mighty Tiger roar. It’s supposed to be a great day, and a great day for football, so I WILL see you all down there. I predict it is going to be one major battle. Yeah, easy prediction because it almost always is when our Tigers take on Hatch. Here or there, absolutely any sport, it’s always great to see that matchup.
Over in the Den, as the regular season winds down, I don’t know about you but I’m looking forward to the volleyball playoffs. Our Tiger Girls are sitting at 18-1 with one game against Hatch just finished on Thursday, before hits paper the streets, so maybe they’ve got one more by now.
Our Tigers have won more matches themselves than the other three teams in our district have, combined. I don’t usually like to make predictions, but I’m looking forward to seeing these awesome Tigers raise a district banner in the Den.
Tiger soccer finished their season with a 7-10 record. That’s their most wins in a season since they were formed in 2019. They won a pair of district games and finished right in the middle of their district, which for soccer numbers five teams. I’m looking forward to seeing them next fall. I predict a winning season, and who knows, maybe an appearance in the post-season state championship playoffs.
Tiger cross country is traveling to the District Meet and will find out in the next few days if they are sending any athletes to State. As it stands, they’ve got a shot. Not bad for a team also formed in 2019.
All in all, across all seasons, Tiger sports is in a resurgence. It’s great to see and it’s an exciting time to be a Tiger.
Okay. I guess maybe that’s enough for right now. There’s still plenty to do. Let’s pack it in and get ready to cheer on some Tigers! You head on out, and I’ll see you back here and I’ll leave the lights on for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.