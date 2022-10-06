In The End Zone

Over here, Tiger fans, grab a seat up in the nosebleed section and let’s talk. First off, Tigers Win! Feels pretty darn good to say that, doesn’t it? Especially with the adversity this season has handed our Tiger football boys.
Our Tigers had a complete game. They dismantled the Eagles, after a five-hour bus ride, and they did it in every phase of the game. I don’t know about you, but I am darn proud of these Tigers.
The battle… no, wait. I can’t call it a battle; it was more like a complete turkey-shoot. What our Tigers did at Crownpoint showed what they are capable of. It doesn’t mean they’re going to be state champions overnight, but I’ll tell you something, they ARE champions to us.
Okay, let’s shift gears minute. Something that impacts what our Tiger football team, and really ALL Tiger teams are facing. Talk about Ironmen, we’ve got a few right here in Tiger Town. Let me tell you something about this and why it’s important.
There’re still a few people who cling to that antiquated idea, a student shouldn’t do more than one sport. Focus down, they say. Put everything into one and the heck with the rest. Shortsighted is what I call that. Selfish is another word too. Selfish of those who would deny a student athlete from competing in whatever sports holding a spot in their hearts, or any student activity for that matter.
Yes, there can be conflicts of scheduling. Yes, it’s hard and at some point, just about every team or coach is going to feel a little shortchanged by this. Most, however, really DO get it. Most of them do their level best to accommodate our kids in their pursuit of all the things that hold their passions.
Now here’s the point though. We in Tiger Town have a long tradition of multi-sport athletes. Look back through the books, you see a core of familiar faces competing in a fall sport, then a winter sport, and then a spring sport. It was common in years gone by, a time that I refer to as a “golden age” in Tiger sports. Then it fell from favor. Some pushed the student athletes on their teams, saying that they had to decide which team they wanted, one or the other. Well, those days are gone, and the impact is fading. Still there but fading.
So, let’s get back to Ironman. In the conversation above, usually people are talking about just that, a fall sport, winter sport and a spring sport. Well, let me tell you something. Over the last few years I’ve known a few student athletes who did that, but also had a season where they were in two sports, same season. I’ve seen them finish one practice and immediately go, not to Sonic for food, but to the other team’s practice. Ironmen… and Ironwomen. Well, let me tell you something. Last Saturday took it a step further. There were four, at least four, student athletes who went ran in the Mayfield Meet cross country meet on Saturday morning. Some turned in personal best times… they were NOT dogging it. Then, with the help of their coach, they lead-footed it back to Tiger Stadium, hitting the field at 1:00 p.m. for a varsity soccer match. Two of those were on the field the full 80 minutes of regulation. This is no small thing. In soccer you are always in motion and running most of that time. Ironmen and Ironwomen. Well… in fact, they are really “just” Tigers.
Alright, that’s it for today. Let’s all go get ready for tonight’s game. I’ll leave the lights on for you.
