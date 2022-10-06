in The End Zone Graphic

In The End Zone

Over here, Tiger fans, grab a seat up in the nosebleed section and let’s talk. First off, Tigers Win! Feels pretty darn good to say that, doesn’t it? Especially with the adversity this season has handed our Tiger football boys.

Our Tigers had a complete game. They dismantled the Eagles, after a five-hour bus ride, and they did it in every phase of the game. I don’t know about you, but I am darn proud of these Tigers.  

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.