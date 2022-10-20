In The End Zone

Hey there Tiger fans. I’m over here in the shadows, trying not to be seen. Maybe better that way. Pull up a seat and let’s talk a minute.
First off, in a rebuild year our Tigers of the gridiron are making some big strides. Now I know what you’re thinking, but believe me, if you have been paying attention, they really have. On a team with far too few athletes, they have 14 freshmen or sophomores, more than half the team, and many of those are starters. Why is that? In fact, why is it that more Tigers aren’t interested in being a part of something with the history and legends attached to it that Triger football has? Why aren’t there more interested in suiting up in football armor and doing battle under the Friday night lights?
Don’t get me wrong, there are three of four awesome freshmen and sophomores who really light it up. But developing the skill, the talent and the Football IQ takes time, practice and on field experience that usually comes from a year or two on a JV squad. That’s a luxury we don’t have right now here in Tiger Town.
But I’ll tell you what, the talent, skill and IQ that we DO have on the team right now is something we should be thankful for and proud of. So, when you look at win-loss record, try to look a lot deeper and well beyond just those two numbers.
With two games remaining in the regular season, there’s a word I’ll use for our Tiger Football boys, resilience, that and fortitude… oh, and courage. Okay, more than one word, but here’s the thing. Resilience because they have overcome obstacles, adversity and plenty of slings and arrows, some of them slung from right here. By me. No excuses or regrets, though I DO hope those guys know how much I love them.
Alright, lets shift gears a minute and look at those volleyball Tiger Girls.
After the Tuesday win over Socorro, I looked at district a little more and look here, as of Tuesday night, our Tiger Girls had won three more matches than the rest of district combined. Not too shabby. No wonder they have a team that the fans watching them in the Den Expect to see win.
On record, and listen up, because this is a peculiar little tidbit. On the record, they are undefeated at home as well as undefeated on the road. Their sole loss, on September 3 being at the Moriarty Tournament, considered a neutral site match. That one loss was to an undefeated (so far) St Mike’s team.
These Tiger Girls are a team intent on doing all the little things right. Every Time. In practice, in the locker room, in huddles, warming up and then on the court. Doing all the little things right and doing them that way every time. THAT is how championship contending teams are built.
I see something in the final huddle before first serve, after introductions, at matches and immediately before six go out onto the court. There they are, the entire team, coaches, managers, everyone. The Team of Tigers. There they are, in a circle, coach talking, and everyone… EVERYONE has hold of the hands of the person to either side of them. One Tiger Team. One Tiger Family. It’s the little things. That is just one very small example.
Anyway Tiger fans. I guess we better wrap things up. There’s plenty to be proud of here in Tiger Town. I don’t know about you, but for me, it’s our Tigers. All of them. Many Students. Many Schools. One Team. Alright, I’ll stop the sermon for now, there’s plenty to get ready for. You head on out, but see you back here at game time. I’ll leave the lights on for you.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.