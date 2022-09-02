In The End Zone

Hi there Tiger fans, pull up some bench and we can have a talk. Tiger football is looking for its first win tonight. Last week when we saw them competing at home for the first time this year, I gotta tell you… First, really quick didn’t the field look awesome. That great big beautiful iconic Tiger head in red, white and blue was great to see. The field looked better than I remember it in a long time.
The Tigers dropped that one. Yeah, they did. I won’t sugar coat it, but before any of you start in, let me say this. No “Boo Bears” please. If that’s where your heart is, then why not just start walking to the exit right now. I’ll tell you what, I am proud of our Tigers. Let me say that again. I am PROUD of our Tigers.
If you have to ask why, I’ll give you a couple things. First off, and maybe the thing with the biggest impact on their success on the field there are not enough of them. Not nearly. I would have thought by now that there would be at least another ten guys who want to bring some pride and glory to their school, their community and to themselves by committing to being part of the team.
In a school our size, we need athletes, ones that I call competitors. By that I mean, they just want to be out there, in the action competing, regardless the sport. You name it and if that’s what’s being played, they want in. We need Tigers who are multi-sport competitors, or we can never field the kinds of teams we are capable of. We need Tigers who love the action, love the comradery and love their team.
We had Tiger athletes on the field playing Ironman Tiger football in Tiger Stadium last week. They were hurting, wanting just a couple minutes off the line to catch their breath, but there was no one else to put on the line.
Our Tigers never quit. They might run out of steam sometimes, after giving all they have and more, but they don’t quit. They even have a top team award dedicated to that, given at the team banquet. NEGU Award… Never Ever Give Up.
Alright, here’s another thing. I have seen Tiger teams win and lose. I have seen Tiger teams win championships and seen Tiger teams go an entire season without a win. I don’t mean no pandemic shortened season either, I mean a full bore, 28 games and fighting exhaustion season. I’ll tell you this. I HATE to lose. So, do they. So does every Tiger. BUT, and yes, it’s a big but. I will support and cheer on our Tigers win, lose or draw. I will be on their side, every single time. And I’m pretty sure most of you will too.
Now here’s the other side of the coin. We need more athletes, yes. But you know what? We need more adults. We need adults to step up and put it out there for our teams, our Tigers… for our kids. We need assistant coaches; we need volunteers to work with all the team’s coaching staffs. We need officials. Might not be a lot of glory in doing what needs done, but the best part is that it means helping our kids. What could be better than that?
I guess that’s it for now. We better get ready, we’ve got the Anthony Wildcats coming tonight, out of Texas. Let’s all us fans make Tiger Stadium Roar with our support for our team. For now, though meet me back here tonight. I’ll leave the lights on for you.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
