Alright Tiger football fans, pull up a seat and let’s talk.
Tigers are on the road tonight, but closer than last week when it was a four-hour bus ride to Thoreau. Tonight, we’re headed to Lordsburg and a lot tougher assignment than last week. Tonight, will be a true test for how this Tiger team is looking for the season leading up to District 3 action, which starts October 15 when Socorro pays a visit to Tiger Stadium.
So, what do we have on the Mavericks? Not much. Okay, they only had one game last year, but it’s kinda hard to count that. The year before, the last “regular” year, they went 6-3. That includes a 40-26 win over… well, over the Tigers. So, we’re looking for some paybacks.
The Mavs have always been a tough team for the Tigers, and after the last season, when they only had one game they’re probably chomping at the bit for wins. If their first two games of this season mean anything, they’re energized and ready for battle. In those two, they put up 110 points, and gave up exactly one touchdown and no extra points. That’s right, NO extra points.
In a tight game those extra points can spell the difference between a W and an L. And let’s be frank here. Against Thoreau the Tigers had eight touchdowns, two off the passing game, four rushing and one from a kickoff return. Not too shabby. But of eight times into the end zone we added extra points just twice, both times going for two, not kicking. We’ll see how we fare against this Lordsburg outfit, but we need to do better in the extra points department.
Looking ahead to our next up, which is by the way, our Homecoming game, the road doesn’t get any easier. We face Eunice in that one and if that doesn’t worry you a little, it should. We’ll get into that a bit more next week, but here’s something to think about. Last year, you know, that four game season? Well Eunice had five games. That’s right, they went to one of the “bowl games” NMAA set up in lieu of playoffs. And yeah, they won. The year before? Well, they lost one game, and not the important one. They won their last game, and with it the state 2A championship. Just something to think about.
Still, I don’t want to be all doom and gloom. I like the look of our Tigers. We’ve got a quarterback in Lanham who has height to see the whole field and an arm to match. With him at QB we free up a pair who have put in Quarterback duty, but who as running backs and wide receivers give us a pretty potent offensive punch. And they are NOT our only weapons when it comes to putting points on the scoreboard. We’ve got others who can score. You’ll be hearing more about them as the season unfolds.
But I better pack up and get over to Lordsburg.
Until then, see you back here next Friday, I’ll leave the lights on for you.
