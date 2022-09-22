In The End Zone

Hello there, Tiger sports fans. Grab a piece of bleacher here in the stands. Get comfortable and let’s talk. A few things to touch on. Sort of a housekeeping thing. Issues lurking around waiting to have a light to shine on them.
First, a couple quick notes. We STILL need a Head Coach for girls’ basketball. Now, this one ought to be easy. I hear great coaches up in the stands every Tiger game, every sport. I hear them hollering down at Tiger coaches, the officials, and at just about anyone. I’m pretty sure they would be good coaches because, well, because they pretty much say so themselves. So how about it? Put some action to your words. Get your coaching certification and join the greatest coaching family there is… Tiger Coaches.
In all seriousness. We need a coach for these Tigers. Not just ANY coach will do. We need a coach who is able, and more important, we need a coach who is worthy, who is worthy of this group of Tiger girls.
Alright, next. It’s something we’ve talked about before. We need to find a way to grow some multi-sport Tiger athletes. Maybe we need to start with the youngest Tigers. Maybe it’s too late for the high school ones. We need Tiger athletes who just want to be out there competing, trying to be the very best, no matter what the sport is. They want to be in the middle of the action. They feed on the energy, on the juice of competition. Being in the middle of it. For them, THAT is where it’s at. Anyway, there’s the problem. How do we help to grow that sort of Tiger? Yeah, I’m asking you, because I’m sort of at my wits end. With more athletes, we would be looking at FOUR fall sports teams with winning records, because as far as I can see, one of the key issues our Tiger football team’s struggles stem from is numbers suited up, wanting to compete.
•Here’s a thing everyone ought to know and think about. I saw it Monday when I was watching the TCMS Tiger girls thrilling victory over Deming. Before the first match, the seventh-grade match, the entire, well pretty much entire, high school volleyball team came to support, cheer on and probably scout out their younger sisters of the nets. And let me tell you something right here. They weren’t just there to watch the match. They got up and ran to help form the sprit tunnel for the eighth-grade team to enter the gym through. They were up again at the end to form a line for the team to high five on the court after their win. They were leading the cheer throughout the matches. I’ll tell you right here, once again I was inspired by them. It only increased my love for this team. I’ll be putting some pics up soon.
Don’t look now but Tiger Soccer is leading the district with a 6-4 record and eight matches left. The Tigers are one up on Hatch, their closest district competitor, two up on NMMI and miles ahead of both Ruidoso and Socorro. Now, there’s still eight left to go, but what a team these Tigers are!
As for those awesome Tiger girls of the volleyball court, at 10-1 they totally dominate the district and the window’s closing fast on anyone in the district overtaking them.
I’m going to leave it there for now. We’ve got plenty to get ready for, so let’s meet up here again next week. See you then, and I’ll leave the lights on for you.
