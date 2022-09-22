In The End Zone

In The End Zone

Hello there, Tiger sports fans. Grab a piece of bleacher here in the stands. Get comfortable and let’s talk. A few things to touch on. Sort of a housekeeping thing. Issues lurking around waiting to have a light to shine on them.

First, a couple quick notes. We STILL need a Head Coach for girls’ basketball. Now, this one ought to be easy. I hear great coaches up in the stands every Tiger game, every sport. I hear them hollering down at Tiger coaches, the officials, and at just about anyone. I’m pretty sure they would be good coaches because, well, because they pretty much say so themselves. So how about it? Put some action to your words. Get your coaching certification and join the greatest coaching family there is… Tiger Coaches.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.