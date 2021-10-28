Hi Tiger sports fans. Come on in and grab a seat here on the bench. Yeah, I know it’s way too quiet in here and yes, I hate that too. We’ll get to that in a minute. I do want to take up a couple of things with you first though. I know, there’s an issue hanging all over the place that you want to talk about. Don’t worry, we’ll get there.
First off, let’s talk about something positive. The good news of the week was our volleyball Tiger girls. They stepped up and did so big time. Even though they are undoubtedly hurting this week, for reasons we will talk about but you all probably know. They defeated Hatch at home in the Den, and then Tuesday they traveled to Cobre and took care of business. Down big time in the second set they reached down deep inside themselves, pulled together as one and took that set. Then they sealed the deal by being totally dominant in the third set, putting their hosts away in three, climbing back on the bus and heading home.
This team of Tigers is on fire. They have so many weapons and know how to use them, mixing things up so their opponents are always going to be guessing as to where the attack is coming from next. Let’s ALL get behind this team and be their own Tiger roar zone.
Alright. Here’s the subject I would rather do just about anything than have to talk about. Thing is, I DO have to talk about it with you. I won’t go into the details, those we know anyway. What we actually know is elsewhere in this week’s issue of the paper.
Frankly, I’m heartbroken and devastated. We were rebuilding something special in this community. It had to do with spirit. It had to do with unity, of the sense that we were all on the same team. We were all Tigers. It had to do with pride. Tiger Pride. Now everything seems in jeopardy. In danger of being torn to pieces. In a world where there are so many things dividing us, this is one place that we could unite. We could unite in our love of and support for the kids, the children. Our children.
Now I will tell you right now. None of that has changed for me. I still have a deep and profound love for our children and will do anything I can to support them. Anything. Our Children. All of them.
Now as for what happened last week and beyond.
I do NOT know anywhere near all the facts about the incidents and other related activities, opinions and controversy over which is storming through this community, to begin to have an INFORMED and valuable opinion, let alone an idea of what should or shouldn’t happen. I don't think anyone who has been casting about public comments does.
These things will come out over time, some in days or less, some over the coming weeks. There will be some details that will never come out, and in fact probably should not. Throwing around hatred, bitterness, divisiveness and uninformed opinions, is only doing more damage.
Look people. Let's keep our eyes what’s important here. Our Children. ALL of our children. ALL of them are being damaged by this. THAT is where our focus should be. How to fix what is wrong. How to build what is right. How to heal what is hurting
How to heal our schools, how to heal our community and most of all, how to heal our children. I might have other thoughts or comments later.
THAT is my focus. That and only that. And THAT is all I really have got to say publicly about it right now.
So that's it from the end zone for another season. You go ahead, I just need to be alone here in Tiger Stadium for a bit, just need to be alone to think and feel and breathe. My heart is broken and just like all the rest of you, I need to find a way to put it back together again. You go ahead and take off. I won't be long… and I'll get the lights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.