In The End Zone

In The End Zone

Hey there, Tiger fans. Over here, front row, well, almost. Yes, Tiger Stadium does seem a little quiet and empty. I know, I don’t like it either. I would have liked a football post-season and would have liked to have picked up a few more wins on the way to that post-season. It might be that we didn’t get enough stops. It might have been that we didn’t score enough points. I’ll let greater minds than mine talk about that. Maybe I’ll weigh in at some point, but not today. Today I would rather have a few words about a team of Tigers who competed with enthusiasm, who competed with determination, who competed with joy and most of all, competed with huge amounts of Tiger Heart and Tiger Pride.

Yeah, I get it, you want wins. Well, here’s a news flash… So Do They. Heck, so do I. But I will tell you this here and now and not for the first time. I will ALWAYS support our Tigers, any team, anytime. I will be cheering for them if they sweep the season and bring home a blue trophy from State, or if they go a season and win no games at all. In fact, I’ve done both those things.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.