Hey there, Tiger fans. Over here, front row, well, almost. Yes, Tiger Stadium does seem a little quiet and empty. I know, I don’t like it either. I would have liked a football post-season and would have liked to have picked up a few more wins on the way to that post-season. It might be that we didn’t get enough stops. It might have been that we didn’t score enough points. I’ll let greater minds than mine talk about that. Maybe I’ll weigh in at some point, but not today. Today I would rather have a few words about a team of Tigers who competed with enthusiasm, who competed with determination, who competed with joy and most of all, competed with huge amounts of Tiger Heart and Tiger Pride.
Yeah, I get it, you want wins. Well, here’s a news flash… So Do They. Heck, so do I. But I will tell you this here and now and not for the first time. I will ALWAYS support our Tigers, any team, anytime. I will be cheering for them if they sweep the season and bring home a blue trophy from State, or if they go a season and win no games at all. In fact, I’ve done both those things.
So I only have a few words about our Tiger Boys of the gridiron. Probably more later, but this is what I have for now. I love these guys. I respect these guys. I support and cheer for these guys. Always have. Always will. Always.
So, here’s something else, because we aren’t really quite ready for winter sports season.
We have a District Champion in cross-country. Rodrigo Reyes is the boy’s 3A District Champion. He beat out everybody in district in at the District 3/4 meet. He and Robert Walters earned All-District and Reyes came home as the District Champion.
And here’s another thing. Our Tiger Girls, our Varsity Volleyball Tigers are District Champions. They have gone 21-1 going into the final two matches of the season. They are 6-0 in district, in fact, they swept District without losing a single set. They will go to the state championships seeded in the top four and have a bye in the first round. They ARE the Real Deal.
Here’s a little secret. There are a few teams, and here I mean each year in each sport is a new team. There are a few teams, a very few, who, through the course of their season, captured a very special place in my heart. Yes, I love every team and I love all the Tigers, but I AM human. Sometimes a team strikes a chord. One was a championship caliber team and one did not win a single game. Both still hold a spot in my heart and will as long as I walk this Earth. There are a couple others as well, but that shows the highs and lows. This Tiger volleyball team did that. They join a very few teams who have done that. I can’t begin to tell you how incredibly proud I am of them, and just how much they mean.
If you’re asking who those other very few teams are… well, I’m not going to say, at least not here and now.
So instead let me just say that one more time, just because it feels so good to say and sounds so good to hear. Rodrigo Reyes, Boys Cross Country District Champion. And Our Volleyball Tiger Girls are the District Champions.
So, alright Tiger fans. That’s it for the season. We’ll wrap up the ending of this one when we get together next. Tell you what, let’s get together next week in the Den. It will be warmer, and we’ll have plenty to talk about. You head on out. I’ll get the lights.
