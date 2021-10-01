In The End Zone: October 1

Hey there Tiger football fans. I’m over here; pull up some bench, there’s a couple things to chew on.
The Tigers have had a tough road through this season. After coming off that weird, four game long spring football mini season it was almost non-stop into this one, without knowing until the last minute what it was going to look like, or if was even going to happen.
The last three trips onto the field have seen our Tiger’s taking on powerhouse teams. First Eunice, perennial state champion, including the last two years. After that it was NMMI, always a powerful team, and a dangerous one. Finally, last week the Tigers went on the road to take on a 6A team, Gadsden, on their field.
Well, let me tell you something right here. At Gadsden our Tigers battled. Yeah sure, they fell behind early and far. They were getting pretty beaten up by this much bigger team. Then at halftime, something happened. As they gathered down on the far end of the field, Coach T and the other coaches reminded these Tigers who they were. With words quiet but forceful, Coach T asked them to reach down inside. He asked them to look at their brothers around them. Then something great happened.
When the Tigers came back out on the field they did so with a renewed passion, a determination, with a rock-solid bond connecting every athlete in this band of Tiger brothers.
They kept their hosts from even coming close to scoring another point, through the third quarter, and again through the fourth. In the meantime, it was the Tigers who scored, and scored again. If I say I was inspired by these Tigers I hope no one would think for a minute that I’m exaggerating. I was, and I am.
Now we face Crownpoint tonight. I won’t begin to say what I think is going to happen. But here’s the thing. I believe in this team. Always will. Win lose or draw… if you can actually have a draw in football. Doesn’t seem like you should, but you know what I mean. Tigers are MY team. I will always be cheering for them. Always.
So look, let’s all be there, wearing Tiger gear, shouting Tiger cheers. Heck, shouting Tiger cheers along with our Tiger cheer team. Why? Well, if you have to ask, it’s because they are Tigers, and it’s because we ALL are Tigers.
Now let’s go get changed for the game tonight and meet back here. I’ll leave the lights on for you.
