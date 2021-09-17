In The End Zone

Hi there, Tiger football fans. Grab some bench and let’s talk. Last week was homecoming week here in Tiger Town, and as I guess you all know by now, the Tigers got a bit burned. In fact, it was the one note off-key during all of homecoming week. Oh well. It shows what happens when a championship team has a great game and their opponents, our Tigers, well… don’t.
I’m taking a page from Coach T. Let’s learn from it but not dwell on it. I heard a recently graduated Tiger once, in his last time on the field tell his team after the game was over, also a loss. “Teams that dwell on today’s loss and let it eat them up have already lost the next one.” A lotta truth in that, I think. I mean, learn from a loss, correct mistakes, and always, Hate To Lose. But, don’t wallow in the loss. Instead, look ahead to the only game that matters, the next one.
So, let’s look at tonight’s, when we take on the New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI), or as everyone says, Nimmy.
While the Tigers have been cutting their teeth in some real gridiron battles this season. What’s NMMI been up to? They’re 2-1 so far this year. They started out in week one with a 28-0 win over 2A Mescalero Apache (0-3). They followed it up a week later with a win over 2A McCurdy (1-2) by the same 28-0 score.
Alright, I’m not saying that NMMI was taking on some creampuffs but listen to this. Mescalero played twice in that weird short spring season and their last real season in 2019 was 1-6. That one win? Well, it was a win by forfeit. And McCurdy, that NMMI followed up with a week later? McCurdy didn’t compete last season, and the last regular season went 8-1. That one win? You guessed it, just like Mescalero, a forfeit.
Then NMMI had a bye week before losing to Hagerman last week, 18-12.
Okay, here’s the thing though. NMMI is always dangerous. They can be a very tough opponent. They train that way. They usually have some big bodies and this year’s roster is no exception. They list 85 on the team, that’s right, you heard me, 85 if you can believe that. And yep, they’re big, and their tough. Heck, they’re military!
But wait a minute. Our Tigers are seasoned, and battle tested and are out for a little pay it forward paybacks after last week, you know, that week we ain’t gonna talk ‘bout NO more.
Our Tigers are quick and smart and know how to deliver a football punch. They have a wealth of weapons, and from what I hear, there’s a few of our weapons we didn’t have last week that we’re getting back.
Look here, I think you’re all like me in this. Tigers are MY team; win lose or whatever. I know you’ll all be there cheering for them and being loud and Tiger Proud. I’m the first to say that I Hate To Lose, but in the end, cut me and I bleed Tiger’s red white and blue. How about you?
Alright, best get home and get ready for the game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. See you then, I’ll leave the lights on for you.
