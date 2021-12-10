In Memoriam

Though both high school Tiger basketball teams traveled to Magdalena Tuesday, December 7 for JV and varsity games, the day was one of sorrow.
The games were overshadowed by the overwhelmingly sad loss of Magdalena girls’ basketball head coach, Marleen Greenwood who tragically died on Saturday, in an automobile accident along with her niece, eight-year old Reighlyn Rosales. In honoring Reighlyn and Coach Greenwood, both teams and all in attendance stood for a solemn moment of silence and reflected on the role both played in bringing light and joy into the hearts of so many. It gave a sober reminder to all that even as the games, as life, go forward, as it was on Tuesday, through heartbreak and tears with two bright and beloved lights no longer present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.