In Memoriam

Williamsburg, NM (87901)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 29F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 29F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.