The Hot Springs High School Sports team, the TORCHES (Truth or Consequences High ESports) is headed to the State Championship Playoffs. Seeded number six out of a field of only eight teams of A-3A Schools from across the state, competition begins Tuesday, April 12 when the TORCHES face Cottonwood Classical Academy. The winner of this will advance to the quarterfinals, Tuesday, April 19. The finals for the championship will be held Friday, April 22 at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center, in Albuquerque.
The team, shown the accompanying photo, consists of, from left to right, Kahden Vienna, Ella Clark, Aidan Smith, Coach Schwartz, Joaquin Guaderrama, Russel Hall, Paul Kasiah, and in front is Miguel Guaderrama. Not present in the photo is Jesse Downs who also contributed to this season.
The TORCHES team along with Jesse Downs (not present), came together to get sixth seed in the NMAA State Championships A-3A. With more dedication and hard work, the team looks to place well in out bracket and show that this isn’t “just a video game” to us. Its a competition that took many hours of practice to succeed in, and this team put that practice in. Now, we wait for upcoming games with anticipation.”
Good Luck, TORCHES. You made it to the big dance, now keep pushing forward. We’re all cheering for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.