The Hot Springs High School (HSHS) Innoventure team, the Tech Gods, came away from the final round of the 2023 Innoventure competition with the first place for their innovation, “The Crap Catcher 5.25.” The final round of competition, held at NMSU on Thursday, March 30 pitted those teams, emerging from the preliminary three rounds of the competition. Teams must win a preliminary round to qualify for the finals. Each round, as well as the final, tested their creativity, design and engineering prowess, and presentation and marketing acumen.
The HSHS teams went up against teams from Alta Vista Early College High School and Sandia Prep. The TCMS teams competed against teams from Anton Chico Middle School.
In all, our schools sent six teams, four from T-or-C Middle School (TCMS) and two from HSHS. Of the middle school teams, the Bussins, comprised of Reece Diamond, Celia Gonzales, Brooklyn Jensen and Felina Woolf took second place in middle school division of the competition with their “Water Bot.”
The other teams from TCMS to make it to the finals were, The Franklins: Cassandra Baquera, Cheyenne Long, Sreenidhi Rajesh and Aurora Young; the 4 Amigos: Isaiah Ibe, James Oros, Bodee Rainer, Dominic Terrazas and Seth Wood; and the Pinto Beans: Elizabeth Chan, Alyssa Cunningham, Merrick LaFont, Lilly Palomares and Wrylan Sullenger.
Also, from HSHS and earning a spot in the finals and coming home with a respectable third place showing were The Tiger Ducks, who built “The Fish.” The Tiger Ducks are Jazlyn Cates, Kayonna Lucero, Oscar Daniel Palomares and Jair Serrano.
The Tech Gods “Crap Catcher 5.25” was device they conceived and developed around the problem posed for the final round, to create and build a prototype of e device for cleaning trash and waste from water.
In the preliminary three rounds, teams work in a week period on the problem posed by that round (see past Sierra County Sentinel articles on the Innoventure teams and competition). In the final round, teams are given the problem that day. They develop a prototype of the device or system they have conceived and build it from recycled materials on hand. In addition to the prototype, they must also produce a power point presentation of their process and to introduce the device to the judges.
The Tech Gods had a colorful, entertaining and winning presentation that captured first place and high marks from the judges. Along with the bragging rights of taking it all, the Tech Gods also won a new laptop, which will come in handy in next year’s Innoventure competition.
The Innoventure program, sponsored by the NMSU Arrowhead Center’s Daniels Fund and Hunt Family Foundation, is a program for high school and middle school students aimed at developing and promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, emphasizing real world applications and marketing of results of development.
The competition, which is spread out in three two-week rounds, leading up to the finals, lasts through the school year.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
