The Hot Springs High School (HSHS) Innoventure team, the Tech Gods, came away from the final round of the 2023 Innoventure competition with the first place for their innovation, “The Crap Catcher 5.25.” The final round of competition, held at NMSU on Thursday, March 30 pitted those teams, emerging from the preliminary three rounds of the competition. Teams must win a preliminary round to qualify for the finals. Each round, as well as the final, tested their creativity, design and engineering prowess, and presentation and marketing acumen.

The HSHS teams went up against teams from Alta Vista Early College High School and Sandia Prep. The TCMS teams competed against teams from Anton Chico Middle School. 

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

