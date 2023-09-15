Members of the Hot Springs High School Academic Challenge team dominated their first practice competition on Thursday, September 7th. The second annual Academic Challenge kicked off this week, with a regional competition between schools from Deming, Arrowhead, and Truth or Consequences. The team was formed this year, built on members from last year’s team, along with others brought in from school staff suggestions on which students they thought would be good at answering trivia style questions, in a “game show” type virtual atmosphere. The questions, across many categories, are based on the New Mexico High School Curriculum Standards.
The students play to their strengths in specific subjects, though allowing them to work together in different areas of expertise.
The Varsity team consists of Abie Dankert whose challenge areas are Math English and Literature, Mikayla Seeley fielding questions in Science, Literature and English, Ezra Talavera the team’s General Knowledge and Pop Culture guru, Cayden Tisdale taking on Computers, Science and Environmental Science, and Anthony Murillo, who holds a wealth of knowledge in Geography or History.
The Junior Varsity team includes Tempest Chavez-Higgins in Science and Math, Megan Jensen taking on the Arts and Math, Ari Ruben working in Science and Math, Flint Pape with Geography and General Knowledge and Evan Hinkley fielding Computers Literature and Music.
The JV team started off stellar, taking four out of five of the practice questions. They continued to buzz in first for the correct answer, finishing the first round with 55 points, while their closest competitor had only 10 points. In the Challenge, five points are awarded for each correct answer by the first to buzz in, with five points being deducted for an incorrect answer.
Working together, the team surged ahead, with many computer and technology questions that Evan was on top of, along with a few Geography questions that Flint tackled.
In the championship round, things got harder. The team was sitting at minus 15-points after the first 10 questions. Then their competition began falling apart and falling behind. Two more right answers from our Tigers and the Deming team missing had th Tigers in the rise and walking away in first place.
The varsity team started out a little rocky, coming through the first four flash rounds of 10 questions each with just five points. However, Arrowhead the leading team, had just ten points and Hot Springs was tied with three other schools at the end of this difficult round.
The four tied teams were pitted against each other in a “sudden death” tiebreaker. First school to get a correct answer would advance. The first question was in Geography, Anthony’s strong suit and without waiting for the full question, Hot Springs buzzed in with the correct answer and was into the playoffs.
The tournament round began with Arrowhead 1 vs Arrowhead 2, followed by Hot Springs vs Deming Charter. Though Deming put up a good fight, and with a lot of difficult math equations, Hot Springs was victorious and moved into the Championship round, a first for the team.
Though nervous, the Tiger’s didn’t let it get to them. In rapid fire, 20 questions of brute trivia were tossed at them. Thanks to Anthony’s sharp history and geography skills, Cayden’s technology knowledge and with Abie and Mikayla’s math and literature prowess, the team was unstoppable. By question number 15, there was no way they could be caught, and the game was in the bag.
The Academic Challenge team really pulled together, drawing from both classroom and real-life experience, to come through on top for their first practice round. Team Sponsor Destiny Mitchell was over the Moon to see the students perform so confidently, impressed with the team, yet another of Hot Springs High School's inspiring and fantastic teams. Next challenge up on is October 18. There is a zoom link available if anyone is interested in logging in and watching. If so, contact Destiny Mitchell at dmitchell@torcschools.net or text 575-740-754. Way to go Tigers! We are all proud of you.
