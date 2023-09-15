Academic Challenge Teams

The Hot Springs High regional champion Academic Challenge Teams stop for a picture. The champion  Varsity Team is made up of Mikayla Seeley, Abie Dankert, Cayden Tisdale, Ezra Talavera and Anthony Murillo. The JV team, also regional champions are, Tempist Chavez Higgins, Megan Jensen, Ari Rubin, Flint Pape and Evan Hinkley. Academic Challenge teacher advisor is Destiny Mitchell. 

Members of the Hot Springs High School Academic Challenge team dominated their first practice competition on Thursday, September 7th. The second annual Academic Challenge kicked off this week, with a regional competition between schools from Deming, Arrowhead, and Truth or Consequences. The team was formed this year, built on members from last year’s team, along with others brought in from school staff suggestions on which students they thought would be good at answering trivia style questions, in a “game show” type virtual atmosphere. The questions, across many categories, are based on the New Mexico High School Curriculum Standards. 

The students play to their strengths in specific subjects, though allowing them to work together in different areas of expertise. 

