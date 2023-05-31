Students from Hot Springs High’s chapter of HOSA – Future Health Professionals, which is made up of those health occupations students on that career pathway, are making their final big fundraising push. The goal is to send the dozen of their number who qualified, to the International Leadership Conference, held in Dallas Texas, June 21-24.
HOSA at Hot Springs High is one of the newer activity groups at the school, having launched in the 2021-2022 school year. Though new, it is a very active one, with most of the students whose studies are in the healthcare and medical fields career pathway being involved in the group. These being some of the most rapidly growing areas in the job market today, the options for these students, post-graduation, are as many and varied as the students themselves who make up the Hot Springs High HOSA Chapter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.