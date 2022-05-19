For the first time in nearly 20 years, Tiger Golf sent a full team to the State Championship Tournament, held May 9-10 at the Canyon Club in Albuquerque. The Tiger golf boys’ team qualified to compete, one of 15 teams from all the 1A through 3A teams in the state. On the Tiger girls’ side, even without enough Tigers to fill out a full team, Logan Woods qualified to compete individually, being one of 36 girls from across the entire state to do so.
The team was playing a course they had not been on before, with just a few practice rounds permitted the day before the tournament started. They were battling not only the other 14 teams at the tournament, but heat and a very strong wind, especially on day one.
For the uninitiated, golf might seem easy, but it is in fact, an endurance contest. It is a sport of skill, strategy and stamina. It is also a sport of honor, with teams not competing together, but with one athlete from each of four different teams traversing the 18 holes as a foursome, keeping score for one another and competing with patience, courtesy and trust for one another.
Logan Woods, competing individually, finishing fourth in the entire field, earned a medal at the State Championships shooting a tremendous 194 over 36 holes played in the two-day event, just ten strokes behind the first-place winner. Only three in New Mexico came in with better scores. Woods shot a 99 on day one, when the winds were at their worst, improving to a 95 on day two.
Our Tiger boys team finished in fifth place overall through the two-day tournament, shooting an 850 through 36 holes, with a 435 on that windy day one and 415 on day two. Tiger boys competing, along with their round one, round two and overall scores, were, Caleb Harland who had a 108 on day one, 101 on day two and 209 overall. Joaquin Guaderrama shot 111 in the first round, improving to 104 in the second for an overall 215. Ezra Talavera put in a first day 106, best among the Tiger boys for the day and shot 110 on the second with a 216 for the tournament. Logan Taylor, the newest on the team, shot a 110 on day one and 107 on day two for an overall 217. Preston Wood turned in a first day 124, fighting the wind and improving on that in day two, shooting 103 for a 227 overall score.
Tiger golf has hung State Championship banners in the Den in the past. Tiger athletes are blessed with two courses that they can practice on, almost daily if they choose. Over the last few years, they have been building again, with this year’s performance being the best in a long time. With none on the team graduating, we are looking forward to seeing what next season brings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.