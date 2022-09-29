Endurance, stamina and speed are all words that are used in many sports, but never so fittingly as with the Hot Springs Tigers cross country team. Of all our Tiger sports, they are the only one always on the road. They compete at meets across the state, loading up for points north, south, east and west as they pursue their goal of always shaving time off their personal and team records, and the goal of qualifying to compete in the State Championship Meet, held November 5 in Albuquerque.
Most recently the team was at the Rob Winter Classic, hosted by Organ Mountain High School in Las Cruces, September 24. Eight Tigers ran at the meet, (see accompanying photos). With at least four needed to comprise a team for an event, the three Tiger girls ran individual. The Tigers were running in a crowded field, with 21 teams made up of 105 boys and 95 girls attending the meet. The Tiger boys squad finished in mid-pack, tenth by their collective score, and ahead of Cobre, their only district 3 rival to compete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.