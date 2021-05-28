Though the hunt for their first win is still proving to be an elusive one for our Tiger girls of the diamond, the softball team is finding that sometimes wins are not measured by the numbers in the W and L columns, but in things even more important, if not always as satisfying. Tiger softball is in the beginning stages of finding its way.
When the Tigers hosted Lordsburg at the Diamonds on Tuesday, May 25, both the progress and the areas that need work were both illuminated before a nice crowd of loud and loyal fans in the stands and up on the hill. It was a Varsity/JV doubleheader, though in honesty, most of these Tiger girls can easily play in both.
The Tigers were looking at 0-4 when they came to bat at the bottom of the first. Starting out the rotation, Tiger’s catcher Brooklynn Garcia was up and hit a single to get on base, where Malaya “Yaya” Garcia also hit a single, putting a Tiger on first and second. If you’ve seen these Tigers compete, then you know they were not going to stay put.
Now, I’m not saying these Tiger girls are into anything illegal, but they are nothing if they aren’t thieves. So as soon as they had the chance they stole, bases that is. And by the time Alex Gonzales picked up her bat there were two Tiger girls posed to run, leading off from second and third. Gonzales hit a single and though she would ultimately get left stranded on second base when the inning ended, she still drove in Brooklynn and Malaya for a pair of RBIs to tighten up the score, 2-4.
That showed what these Tigers can do. The second inning is when everything fell apart, and those areas that need work were also brought to light. Too many walks, and a few errors put the Tigers into an 11-run hole they would not be able to climb out of.
At the top of the third, when the Tigers were on defense, they again showed the fans and themselves just what they are capable of. Only five Lordsburg girls had a chance at bat. The first popped it up high over the infield where Tiger’s pitcher Taylor Candelaria easily put it in her glove for the out. Next up walked, while the one after that was out at first after hitting a short hopper to Jazmynn Nuanes who got it to Arianna Alaniz at first for the out. The final Lordsburg out came with a hit to third, where Sandra Rios shot it over to first. That kind of field work was what these Tigers can do. It’s all in getting the consistency, but they will get there.
Though it did not change the final, lopsided 7-23 outcome, a Alex Gonzales home run hit over the center field fence, adding two runs gave another glimpse of this team of Tigers potential.
In the JV game, with our Tiger girls competing against a team closer to them in age and experience, the game was called for time at the end of three, as our Tiger girls were making a run and had pulled to within three runs, at 13-16. Nine of the Tiger runs came in that the bottom of that final inning. Two of those nine were on an Angelica Monsibaiz home run that brought in another Tiger as well. Momentum was clearly on our side, but… The Tiger girls had to settle for a win of a different sort.
As long as they keep working and dedicating themselves to their team and each other, they will keep improving. With this very young team, more eighth-graders than seniors, in fact by my read there are no seniors at all, and more than a handful of eighth graders it is just about, if not THE youngest team in Tiger town.
