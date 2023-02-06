The Tiger's girls' basketball team raised the bar fundraising with their current effort to raise money to help fund needed supplies, equipment and pay for other expenses. They enlisted local businesses and individuals to donate items and services to put together these three great baskets full of fun. Just a $10 ticket buys a chance at one of three deluxe prizes. See any girls basketball team member to purchase your chance at one of these amazing prizes.
Girls Basketball Fundraiser Offers Deluxe Prizes
Jim Shiley
Reporter
I also work extensively with the student support group, We Are Tigers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Girls Basketball Fundraiser Offers Deluxe Prizes
- Students In The Arts
- Tiger Intensity On Display In District Battle
- Let's Talk Hoops
- Tigers Defeat Indians In District Battle
- HSHS Sharpshooter Heads To Regionals
- We Are Tigers Donations Mark Expanded Role
- PLAY BALL: Sierra County Little League Gearing Up
Most Popular
Articles
- Apodaca
- EB Okays SDR Repairs
- HSHS Sharpshooter Heads To Regionals
- BOR Wants Public Input On Elephant Butte Recreation
- Tigers Defeat Indians In District Battle
- Shelter Fundraiser A Big Success
- Gila National Forest Opens Comment Period On Issue Of Lethal Removal Of Estray Cattle
- We Are Tigers Donations Mark Expanded Role
- Mexican Wolf Located North Of I-40
- Tiger Intensity On Display In District Battle
Images
Videos
Commented
- Sedillo (1)
- Velzy (1)
- ROUNDY-ROUNDS (1)
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:00:46 AM
Sunset: 05:45:31 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: WSW @ 19 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:59:58 AM
Sunset: 05:46:28 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: NNE @ 19 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:59:09 AM
Sunset: 05:47:25 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: WSW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:58:18 AM
Sunset: 05:48:21 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: N @ 16 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:57:26 AM
Sunset: 05:49:17 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:56:33 AM
Sunset: 05:50:13 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: S @ 13 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:55:38 AM
Sunset: 05:51:08 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: SW @ 19 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.