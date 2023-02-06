The Tiger's girls' basketball team raised the bar fundraising with their current effort to raise money to help fund needed supplies, equipment and pay for other expenses. They enlisted local businesses and individuals to donate items and services to put together these three great baskets full of fun. Just a $10 ticket buys a chance at one of three deluxe prizes. See any girls basketball team member to purchase your chance at one of these amazing prizes.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

