The Tiger girls’ varsity traveled to take on the 4A Chaparral Lobos Thursday, December 15. Though the Tigers outscored the Chaparral squad in the first, third and fourth quarters, it was the second quarter that was their downfall, at 5-16 it was too deep a hole to climb out of for our new-look Tiger girls.
After pulling ahead by a point in the first quarter, the team was looking at a ten-point deficit heading into the locker room at the half. In the third quarter, the Tigers outscored the Lobos 9-6, and turned in a fourth quarter score identical to their first quarter’s, 8-7 Tigers. Despite a ferocious defensive effort, and some sharp, tight teamwork, they had to accept the 36-30 loss.
There was a shared Tiger Top Gun recognition, as both team co-captain Logan Woods, and forward Alex Gonzales finished with 13 points. Woods total included an impressive six of eight from the free throw line. Both Marixa Garcia and Mahela Hernandez put points on the scoreboard for the Tigers as well.
In their last outing before the end of the year, the Tigers took on Cliff Cowgirls on Thursday, December 22, as this issue of the Sentinel went to press. After the Christmas break, the Tiger girls go to Tularosa on January 5 and welcome Mesilla Valley Christian into the Den Tuesday, January 10 before heading up to the Hope Christian Tournament, along with the Boys varsity team, January 12-14.
