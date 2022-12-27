HS Varsity Tiger Girls 2022-2023

TIGER GIRLS - The Tiger’s 2022-2023 girls’ varsity basketball team, shown here from left to right are: Lizzy Jaramillo, Desaray Turpen, Mariah Hernandez, Alex Gonzales, Veronica Monsibaiz, Brooklynn Garcia, Logan Woods, Marixa Garcia, Andrea Luna, Mahela Hernandez, Marianna Clanton and Aaliyah Jojola

The Tiger girls’ varsity traveled to take on the 4A Chaparral Lobos Thursday, December 15. Though the Tigers outscored the Chaparral squad in the first, third and fourth quarters, it was the second quarter that was their downfall, at 5-16 it was too deep a hole to climb out of for our new-look Tiger girls.

After pulling ahead by a point in the first quarter, the team was looking at a ten-point deficit heading into the locker room at the half. In the third quarter, the Tigers outscored the Lobos 9-6, and turned in a fourth quarter score identical to their first quarter’s, 8-7 Tigers. Despite a ferocious defensive effort, and some sharp, tight teamwork, they had to accept the 36-30 loss.

