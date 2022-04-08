From The Dugout

Grab a seat on the bench, Tiger fans, we’ve got a couple things to chew on, so let’s kick up some dirt.
A couple things to talk about you with a little off the baselines. True confessions time. It’s a struggle to give our Tiger teams of spring the coverage they so truly deserve. Five Tiger sports between the end of February and the end of May. Six if you count the middle school track team. And you better because I’ll tell you here, I bet THEY do, and I bet their parents and families do too.
In other seasons there’s less to keep track of, and I have always been able to get to a few away games, matches and meets. That’s about three steps past neverland most of the time in the Tiger’s spring season. It’s not fair. I don’t like it, boy do I not like it, but that’s the fact of things.
These Tiger athletes, and yes, I think of them as “my kids” deserve the very best there is, the very best one can give. Here’s the thing though, sometimes the best one can give still isn’t enough. Not even close. That’s where a very special and amazing group enters from stage right.
I want to take a minute to give my humble thanks and deep appreciation to our Tiger coaches. Really and truly, head coaches, assistant coaches and unpaid volunteers, all of whom do so much. Yes, they do tons for their teams, for the student athletes and managers, and I thank them for that, as should ALL of you. But, listen up, because right here I want to give them my special thanks for all they do for me. Overworked and underpaid as they are, IF they are actually paid, they do tons to help make it possible for me to give the sort of coverage that these kids deserve. They deserve tremendous respect for all they do, and more so that they take yet more time to send me details, stats, thoughts, impressions and sometimes pics of their team’s road adventures.
Even at that, space considerations sometimes limit pics and words far more than I like and the Tigers deserve. Can’t help that. But just not having the deets to write about. Well, that hurts. So, from the bottom of my heart. To all you Tiger Coaches, who help me out…Thank You!
One more thing, real quick-like. About these teams. Just one thing, and I’ll leave it at that. Teamwork is improving. I don’t mean team and individual skill sets, even though those are too. No. Listen up, I’m talking about teams, about athletes feeling not only comfortable with each other but actually caring about each other and cheering each other on in their successes and being a solid, safe shoulder to lean on when the going gets rough and a few losses pile up.
Alright, that’s it for now. Everything else can wait til we get together next week. I guess we better clear out of before the team gets here. Until then remember, support all our Tigers, sports teams, activity groups or unaffiliated. All our Tigers. Be There. Be Loud. Be Tiger Proud. And remember, in competition, as in life, just get a great big ol’ head of steam and then… slide baby slide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.