From The Dugout

Don’t look now, Tiger sports fans, but the final chapter of 2020-21 sports is being written now. Our boys of summer and girls of the diamonds have their final district games on June 18. The baseball and softball state championship playoffs start just a couple days later. Softball on June 21-25 and baseball June 22-25. The playoffs will be just eight teams deep, so it will be similar to basketball, with the district champions and a couple of wild card teams getting an invitation to the dance.
In just two weeks and change, it will be the off-season for everyone.
Tiger golf is heading to the District 3-3A Tournament in a week, June 11 with their state tournament, at the Los Altos Course in Albuquerque, June 21.
Our Track Tigers are hosting the final regular season meet today, June 4 right here at Tiger Field. That’s the Mike Tooley Relays, named after our own Tiger track legend. It’s a perennial favorite for track teams to enter. After that, one week later, we get to host the District 3-3A meet, Friday, June 11. Back to back track meets at Tiger Stadium is quite a feather in the cap for Tiger Sports, let’s all try to make sure there’s some fans in the stands for those.
Golf teams all qualify at the district tournament. The top two teams make the cut, along with the top two individual athletes who are not part of a team already heading to the dance.
With track it’s a little more complicated. This year is different than others. Well duh!
State track championship meets will all be one day events. 3A is probably going to be June 19.
In track athletes qualify individually, or in the case of relays, as a four-athlete squad. There are qualifying standards for every event, time for runners, distance for javelin, shot or discus and for long and triple jump, and height for high jump and pole vault. Athletes meeting or exceeding those gain automatic entry. Also, the top two in every event at district meets got an invite to the dance.
Well, this year the winners and second place at district have to settle for just that, winning district, because it won’t get them to state. This year, the qualifying standards are the ONLY way you can go, and even that might not do it. Of those hitting or exceeding the qualifying standards in each event, only the top 16 statewide will compete at state. In some events, there might not be 16 who meet the standards, but in others, the field will be crowded.
I am still very confident about our chances of sending a strong contingent of Tigers to the State Championships in track. I think there is a chance of sending a golf team and a couple of individuals as well, to the golf State Championships. With only eight teams making the cut in baseball and softball however, it is going to be a big leap to get our boys of summer and girls of the diamonds into state. Here’s the thing though. These, like all our Tiger teams this year, are very young teams. They are putting together a tough, hardworking and skilled core together, ready to hit the ground running in the 2021-22 season, when sports will be taking place like they are supposed to. Our Tigers Will Prevail!
