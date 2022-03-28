From The Dugout

Come on in, get out of the sun and get comfortable, Tiger fans. Grab a seat on the pine here in the dugout and let’s kick up a little dirt. We’re a third of the way in now. Into our spring sports schedules that is. Our Tiger baseball team has competed the first eight games of the season, it’s nine games in for our girls of the diamond. Yeah, I know what you’re thinking so don’t even say it. I know, not many wins. Well, I’m not worried and I’ll tell you why.
First off, let me re-emphasize. I Hate To Lose. Hate it. So do you. Well, here’s the thing. Our Tigers hate to lose too. They know something that maybe not everyone does. They know, no matter how good a win tastes, a loss tastes ten times worse. And it sticks in your craw a lot longer too. So, do not ever think that our Tigers aren’t putting in the effort. They are.
In all our Tiger teams, there’s a youth movement going on. Has been for a year or so now. Take a look at our Tiger girls varsity softball. Yep, they’ve got six seniors. Six seniors on the varsity roster. Six out of 24. Now look on down the list. They’ve got six eighth graders and six more freshmen on there too. That, good Tiger fans is a young team.
Baseball is the oldest team in Tiger Town right now. They’ve got 18 names on the varsity roster and just four of them are seniors. They’re an old team. They “only” have three who are freshmen or eighth graders.
So, listen up. Young, yes. Needing experience and seasoning? Again, yes. Still learning to master their skill sets? Of course. But here’s another thing. Those are things that can be taught. You know what can’t be? Fire in the belly. That burning desire to get better, to get wins. Either you have it or you don’t, that fire in the belly. Well, our Tigers have it. Don’t EVER doubt that. It’s glowing and growing already inside them.
So, give our Tigers who are pouring their hearts out, putting out the effort on the Diamonds at Tiger Fields a little space to learn and grow and to get those wins. Believe me, they WILL come.
Now, continuing the theme, Tiger golf just finished up playing host for the third tournament they’ve competed in this season. They’ve been working out in a pair of JV tourney’s this week. These are good because it gives our younger Tigers of the links plenty of valuable experience. And let’s face it, I think ALL of that team really illustrates that Tiger youth movement we were talking about. I don’t know about you, but I’m hard pressed to think of a single senior. Check me on that though, please. They’ve got five to go before they hit district. My bet? That we send Tigers way up to Farmington to compete at the State Championships.
Okay, now on to Tiger track. They’re is three meets into their schedule, and like golf, they’ve got five more before the District 3 Meet, and then on to State. They are already kicking things up with two qualifiers already. Mark my words, right here, right now. More than half of our Tiger track stars will qualify to compete in the State Championships. There. I said what I said.
So anyway, we better clear out of here. Remember, support all our Tigers. Be There. Be Loud. Be Tiger Proud. And as in competition, as in life, just get a great big ol’ head of steam and then… slide baby slide.
