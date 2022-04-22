From The Dugout

Hi there, Tiger fans. Grab a piece of pinewood and have a seat, just one thing really to talk about today, so let’s kick up a little dirt.
First, here’s the carrot, a little bit of bait. Our Tiger teams are young, most are very young, they’re hungry and they are on the very cusp of surging into something really special. Over the last few years, well, if you’ve been paying attention you know what I’m talking about. Three new sports teams, one co-ed and two that have both a boys’ and a girls’ division, so five teams Tiger in fact.
They and some of the older, established teams are making strides. Leave aside basketball, we all know how they’re doing. The banners are proof, hanging in the Den. But hey, volleyball has been at State the last two seasons, and advancing there too. Track, and cross country have been going to State as well, and golf has sent more each year for the last three years. Now Tiger tennis, our newest addition, is number two in a very tough FOUR-A district. There’s those and other teams that are on the verge of making “the push.”
No, not every team, and not every time. That’s not how it works, you all know that. But hey, our Tigers, regardless of the sport, and plenty of Tigers in activity groups too, like HOSA and Envirothon, are winners. New and old, they’re pushing toward something special. Now I’ll tell you, I will always support them, yesterday, today and tomorrow. Win or lose. And our Tigers, they win, or they learn. But there’s one thing Tigers do NOT do. Tigers do not quit. Not once. Not ever.
Okay, now here’s the stick.
So, here’s the thing. Have you looked at the openings here for coaches? I’m talking about TIGER coaches. Now, when our kids are pushing themselves hard, working for success, we need coaches. Now, when our kids need good people to step up, the need seems to be the greatest.
There’s plenty of great “bleacher coaches.” I hear them at every game, match or meet. I hear them shouting out and criticizing, and you know what? Our kids hear them too. So, how about it? Maybe some of you who talk a good game from the stands could think about stepping up now, when our kids need you the most, and actually take on the monumental task of coaching, assistant coaching, or being a volunteer on a Tiger team’s coaching staff. Of course, as an assistant coach or volunteer, you have a head coach, and they are the one who IS the team’s voice.
Our kids have been through a couple VERY tough years. Heck, it was hard as nails for us adults. Can you even imagine how it was for them? Well, they need us to step up our game and step up to do something positive, something constructive to help them.
Coaching and officiating both are essential to our kids and both are largely thankless jobs. Long hours, out of pocket expenses, endless work and parents yelling at you from the cheap seats. BUT, and here’s that big but again, our kids need us.
That should be all that needs saying. Time to step up and put your time, skill, energy and passion where your mouth is.
And here’s another thing to remember about our students, our kids… our future. Remember the slogan: “Many Students, Many Schools, One Team.” We are ALL Tigers. So, let’s start acting like it.
Sorry for the tough talk. That’s it for now. I guess we better get out of the Tiger’s dugout. Until next time, remember, support all of our Tigers. Be There. Be loud and be Tiger Proud. And remember, in competition, as in life, just get a great big ol’ head of steam and then… slide baby slide.
