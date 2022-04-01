From The Dugout

Alright, Tiger fans, grab some pine and sit down. We’ve got a lot to talk about, so let’s kick up a little dirt.
Is it just me, or does it seem like every time you turn around, there’s more Tiger sports to look at? What a great “problem” to have, am I right?
Hard to believe, but we’re just a week and a bit away from district games starting in baseball and softball. Same with Tiger track. Just three more track meets before the April 29 District meet. This doesn’t count the meet our Tigers are at while we speak. They hit the field and track at the Dave Mathieu Invite in Socorro Thursday, April 31. Four more chances for our Tigers to qualify for the State Championships. I’m predicting, like I have for a while now, a strong contingent of Tigers going there to run, jump and throw for medals.
Our Tigers of the links, same thing again. Three more tournaments before district. I know they get overlooked all too often, something I personally apologize to them for, but they’re looking good. Definitely at the center of the Tiger Resurgence, Spring Edition.
Baseball has been putting together some wins. Lopsided Tiger wins, one at home against Mesilla Valley and one the other day over in Lordsburg against the Mavericks. And guess who the Tigers facing here at home, Thursday March 31? That’s right, the Mavericks are here to get whacked and stacked by the Tigers. These Tiger boys of summer are turning up the heat, and just at the right time. Before district.
Okay, about our girls of the diamonds, yes, they’ve been struggling. I won’t sugarcoat it. They’re still on the hunt for a win. But I’ll tell you what. They are Tigers so they still play hard, with heart, and with pride. Plus, they get hits, they pull off some pretty exciting defensive plays and they are fun to watch. I’m still and always, on their side.
Alright, listen up. I saved the best for last. Not that they’re any better than any other Team of Tigers, just that they’re brand new. Of course, I’m talking Tiger Tennis here, who had their historic, first ever match. Let me say that again. FIRST EVER!
And who did they take on? District Champs, that’s who. District champs versus brand new team of Tigers many of whom picked up a racket for the first time just weeks, or even days before. Perfect. That’s who you want to take on first. Someone to measure yourself against. District champs, why not. After all, that’s who these Tigers want to be.
Ten tennis Tigers competed in the team’s first ever matches Tuesday, and here’s the thing, there are more on the team waiting in the wings who will be out on the courts in future matches. Not bad for a first year ever team of Tigers.
Look here, since 2019 there are three more Tiger teams competing. Sports teams that is. There’s a whole other side to this Tiger Resurgence that we’re going to have to take a look at soon. There are ever more Tiger activity groups too. Tiger groups working together, advancing, growing and meeting things head on to pursue what they love to do. In a word, or several. I am incredibly proud of all these Tigers. All these Tigers. Incredibly Proud.
So anyway, I guess we better clear out of here. Remember, support all our Tigers, sports teams, activity groups or unaffiliated. All our Tigers. Be There. Be Loud. Be Tiger Proud. And remember, in competition, as in life, just get a great big ol’ head of steam and then… slide baby slide.
