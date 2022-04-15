From The Dugout

Over here in the dugout, Tiger fans, clear off a stretch of bench and let’s get started kickin’ up a little dirt.
Ok, true confessions time. I’ll let you in on a little secret. It’s something I tell our teams of the diamonds. Something I’ve been telling them for at least five, maybe even six years now. Always at the first home game, and probably a few times through the season, I make them an offer, and I’m going to confess it here.
I always park pretty much the same place at baseball, and the same place at softball. Baseball, it’s way down outside the fence inside the third base line. Softball, outside the fence just beyond the dugout on the nearside.
I tell the baseball team this, that if they hit a legit in-game home run and it takes out my car’s windshield, I’ll give them twenty bucks. Like I said, longstanding offer. The Tiger girls have a slightly different deal, but only because of where I park. With them, the deal is hit a legit in-game foul ball that puts out the glass, and yep, the twenty bucks is yours. Now, before you get all excited, let me explain.
See, here’s the thing. You know how windshields get in this desert wind. The sand pitting in the glass. It’s irritating and disturbing and if you’re driving into the sun it’s darn difficult to see. But, and here’s that big but. Insurance glass coverage says the windshield’s still intact. Won’t pay. But you know what? Put a baseball, or a softball through it and… yep, new windshield. They always have a laugh and to my disappointment, no one has ever collected… yet.
Look, here’s the point to this and I’ll admit it right here. I have a ton of fun with these kids. All of them. Getting to spend time with them in the dugouts does my spirit a world of good. It’s fun. Heck, sidelines at football, or courtside in basketball and volleyball and all the rest. I have so much fun just getting to hang with them a little. And yeah, they tolerate me pretty well. I mean, they put up with this broken-down old sports reporter getting in the way and making lame jokes like the “bad uncle,” with good grace, good humor and friendly noises.
It just proves to me that they are the absolute stone-cold best of the best. Also makes me feel a little guilty to actually get paid to do this, really. But hey, that’s just between you and me, please don’t tell my boss.
Alright, let’s keep it short for today. that’s it for now. There’s too much to do and I guess we better clear out of here. So until next time, remember, support all of our Tigers, they’re our kids and they’re our future. So Be There. Be loud and be Tiger Proud. And remember, in competition, as in life, just get a great big ol’ head of steam and then… slide baby slide.
