From The Dugout

Alright Tiger fans. Pull up a piece of bench and let’s chew over a couple things. Kinda nice meeting up for a little talk out here in the sunshine and in the dugouts of these great looking new jewels of our schools, The Diamonds of Tiger Fields. First, some good news. Our Tiger teams of spring sports are competing and have almost their normal full schedules this year. The school year ends with the end of the month, but they keep competing until nearly the end of June. Yeah, it’s going to be hot out there, but where would you rather be?
Now, if you’ve been up there, up on the hill, the cheap seats as I call them, watching our Tiger baseball and softball teams, you might think the Tigers are struggling. Well, you wouldn’t be far from the mark, but if that’s all you’re seeing then maybe you’re partly right, but just aren’t taking in the full story.
Our Tiger baseball team is putting together some really pretty games. Their record at 2-3 still just a little south of a winning one, but not by much. They’re getting the job done to a large degree. Errors are few and far between and they had one with no fielding errors at all a few days ago. They’re hitting, just not quite enough, but they can certainly put the ball into the outfield. Pitching has been a little uneven, but even there, they have some rising stars. My predictions here it that they’re going to finish the season with a winning record and will be even more impressive when district play starts on June 1.
Our Tiger girls of the Diamonds are improving, almost with every outing. They need more consistency in pitching. They need to have their pitchers out there every single day, throwing that ball. I don’t mean in practice; I know they are doing that. They need to do it all the time, morning noon and night… well, almost. But you get the point. They have some powerful pitchers who show great velocity and good form. They need more consistency, and that’s something they can and will get. Practice.
The Tiger softball team has a great crew of athletes, and a top-notch coaching staff headed up by Coach Zuni. They’re all about hard work. And I have never known hard work not to pay off when you start out with skilled athletes. So, hang in there.
Here’s the thing. I believe in these teams, I do. I know they are getting better. And here’s the other thing, I believe in all our Tiger teams. But we’re talking spring sports, so even though we’re sitting in the dugout, let’s just cast a Tiger’s eye on our Tiger track and golf teams. I usually think of each of them as single teams, even though officially they are two teams, each having a boys’ team and a girls’ team.
In both track and golf, they operate almost like co-ed teams despite the division. They practice together, they travel to and compete in the tournaments and meets together and cheer each other on together when they compete. THAT good Tiger fans, is as it ought to be. They, and all other Tiger teams are building that kind of mindset, that though they compete in different sports, they are all part of the same team. And THAT, is something I want to see grow and get stronger with every single competition and every single practice. ‘Nuff said? Darn straight!
