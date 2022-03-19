From The Dugout

Alright Tiger fans grab some bench here in the dugout, let’s kick up a little dirt. Gotta say, I’m getting used to these new digs our teams have. Artificial turf, flat, smooth and mighty pretty. And how about that great big beautiful Tiger emblazoned out there in center field. The Diamonds at Tiger Fields. Has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it? Appropriate too, because they are a pair of sparkling jewels for our Tigers.
Now, when we get together in here each week, at least I hope you’ll be joining me here each week, let me tell you how it’ll be.
Yes, we’re in the dugouts. That sorta says baseball and softball. But listen here, there are three other Tiger sports teams competing right now. We’ve got some amazing Tiger track stars out there working it. Each year, they send a double-digit contingent of athletes to the State Championships. At least in recent years.
Then there’s the Tiger golf team. More of them than they’ve had in years. Oh yeah, and the last couple years they’ve been sending ever more to State too.
Plus, wait for it. This year we have a brand-new spring team. Tiger tennis is the latest addition to the Tiger’s pantheon. So, we’ve got a lot of ground to cover. Each week will be a different mix.
Let’s just take a quick two second look at tennis. They’re having their first tournament, March 29 here at home. Continuing the Tiger’s youth movement, they’ve got eight girls, but only one senior, but one eighth grader to balance it out. On the boys’ side there’s only three… For Now. Of those, one’s a senior and two are freshmen. Not a bad turnout for an inaugural year. I bet they make some waves right from jump.
Tiger golf has already hosted a tournament, won’t be until we go to press with this, so look next week for some stunning pics of great Tigers. There are six girls and nine boys with not a single senior among them. Both teams are loaded with middle school Tigers. One nice thing about spring sports is that they’re all open to middle school students, well, Tiger track does have a middle school team. In track, along with golf and tennis, everyone trains and practices together. Boys and girls compete in different divisions at the same meets and tournaments.
Confused yet? Well, you won’t be by the time the season is over.
Now back to the beginning. Our Tigers of the Diamonds might be off to a slow start record-wise, but let me tell you, there’s no reason to panic and every reason to be optimistic. They have the talent. They have the drive. They have the determination.
Both our Tiger Boys of Summer and Tiger Girls of the Diamonds have it. Now they just have to put it all together.
Both ball teams are in the middle of tournaments, which seem to dominate the early season. That’s good, at least in my opinion. Tournaments give the teams three games in three days. It can be intense. Tournaments, really in ANY sport, give a great opportunity to identify and correct weaknesses and reinforce strengths They also are a great chance to do some heavy-duty team bonding. I think our Tigers are going to be just fine.
So anyway, we better clear out of here. Remember, support all our Tigers. Be There. Be Loud. Be Tiger Proud. And as in competition, as in life, just get a great big ol’ head of steam and then… slide baby slide.
