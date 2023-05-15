Hey there Tiger fans. Over here on the Diamonds at Tiger Fields, as I call them. It’s pretty quiet here now. All the gear’s hung up until next season. Spring sports flew by. Hard to believe, but pretty quick we’ll be counting down the days until the Friday night lights come on in Tiger Stadium.
So, what’s left to say? So many Spring sports I lost count, used up all the fingers on one hand and needed more. Baseball, softball, track, golf, tennis. Add into that mix powerlifting and then tack on one more. Not a official school sport, but our YAFL team, the T-or-T Juniors. Middle school age and Tigers regardless of not being official. They’ll be hitting the gridiron once the year starts in August. So, what do we have? I guess it’s something like seven sports when its Spring in Tiger Town.
It’s great to see these teams of Tigers competing. Great to see their progress too, and not just in spring sports but right across ALL Tiger sports. Teams are getting the hang of winning and figuring out how to not only win, but to excel.
One last thing, then we can padlock the dugouts for another season. Something for all our Tigers to embrace. And you know what? It’s something that we all need to take on board. A lot of little things have to be done right every time, to be a champion. A lot of little things and a few big ones. Some of the big ones are what get called intangibles. One of those has to do with embracing your teammates. No, I don’t mean hugs and all that. I mean knowing that each one wearing the uniform is a brother or a sister. Knowing that everyone on them team, even the one you just don’t like, the one that makes your blood boil sometimes, yeah, even that one, is still family. It’s understanding that if you don’t get that right, that every Tiger is family, then you will never be team enough to bring home that blue trophy and hoist that banner in the Den.
We ALL are Tigers. We ALL are family. If we don’t know that… well, if we don’t get THAT right, then we’ll never be champions. Anyway, enough of that. So, until next season, let’s keep working to get better. ‘Nuff said? Darn Straight!
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
