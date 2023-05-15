From The Dugout

Hey there Tiger fans. Over here on the Diamonds at Tiger Fields, as I call them. It’s pretty quiet here now. All the gear’s hung up until next season. Spring sports flew by. Hard to believe, but pretty quick we’ll be counting down the days until the Friday night lights come on in Tiger Stadium.

So, what’s left to say? So many Spring sports I lost count, used up all the fingers on one hand and needed more. Baseball, softball, track, golf, tennis. Add into that mix powerlifting and then tack on one more. Not a official school sport, but our YAFL team, the T-or-T Juniors. Middle school age and Tigers regardless of not being official. They’ll be hitting the gridiron once the year starts in August. So, what do we have? I guess it’s something like seven sports when its Spring in Tiger Town.

